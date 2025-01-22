Open Extended Reactions

Reliever Paul Sewald has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced Wednesday.

The contract is worth $7 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The addition of the 34-year-old right-hander, who has 84 saves during an eight-year big league career, gives the Guardians a setup arm for closer Emmanuel Clase.

The deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout, according to sources and multiple reports, and includes a $1 million signing bonus and a $5 million salary this year, when he could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for relief appearances.

Cleveland designated right-hander Pedro Avila for assignment to open a roster spot and also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Riley Pint.

Sewald had a 4.31 ERA last year with 16 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks, losing his closer's job at the start of August. He didn't make his season debut until May 7 due to a strained left oblique and didn't pitch after Sept. 8 due to discomfort on the left side of his neck. His fastball average velocity dropped to 91.4 mph from 92.2 mph.

Sewald is 20-25 with a 4.09 ERA for the New York Mets (2017-20), Seattle Mariners (2021-23) and Arizona (2023-24). He had a $7.35 million, one-year contract with the Diamondbacks last season.

Avila went 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA in 50 games for the Guardians, who acquired him in a trade last April from San Diego. The right-hander became an invaluable member of Cleveland's top bullpen as he provided long relief for first-year manager Stephen Vogt. He's the third reliever to leave the AL Central champions this winter, following Eli Morgan and Nick Sandlin, who were both traded.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.