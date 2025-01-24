Open Extended Reactions

It's January and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

Perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Masyn Winn sets personal goal of 30 to 40 steals

Well, that would certainly be of interest to fantasy managers in roto/categories formats, as well as those playing in points leagues. Winn stole 11 bases in 16 attempts this past season over 150 games and 637 plate appearances, so 30 to 40 bases would be quite a step up. Can he do it?

Well, in 2023, Winn stole 19 bases across 142 games and 635 PAs at Triple-A and with the St. Louis Cardinals. He will certainly need to reach base at a higher clip (just a .299 OBP for his career so far) and hit right-handed pitching better (.691 OPS), but we rarely doubt it when fast players say they wish to run more. Executing the wish is another matter.

Fantasy impact: Likely noise, but monitor anyway

Nico Hoerner might miss start of season

Hoerner has been a consistent source of batting average, runs scored and stolen bases over the past three seasons, but this trend may be threatened by his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. Hoerner spoke at a recent Chicago Cubs event and noted he had yet to resume either throwing or hitting. The Cubs start their season early in Japan (against the Los Angeles Dodgers) on March 18, nine days before traditional Opening Day, so Hoerner may not be ready by then.

The Cubs can be patient. Prospect Matthew Shaw may win the third-base job, but he can play second base as well. The Cubs also picked up Jon Berti and Vidal Brujan over the winter. We should know more about Hoerner's timetable early in spring training, but it feels like the Cubs are planning for an early-season IL stint.

Fantasy impact: News

Kristian Campbell will compete for Boston's 2B job

Campbell is one of the top prospects in baseball, coming off a season in which he hit .329/.437/.551 with 20 homers and 24 steals across three minor league levels. A fourth-round pick in 2023 out of Georgia Tech, Campbell wasn't supposed to be a star, but the Boston Red Sox don't have any incumbent stars at second base.

Vaughn Grissom missed half of 2024 due to injuries and didn't hit when healthy. David Hamilton profiles as a utility man. Boston should be open to Campbell, 22, earning a starting role, as well as OF Roman Anthony and others, even if more minor league work initially feels inevitable. Perhaps it isn't.

Fantasy impact: News

