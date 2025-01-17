Open Extended Reactions

It's January and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

Perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Josh Jung underwent offseason wrist surgery

The Texas Rangers third baseman hit .266 with 23 homers and 75 runs scored over 515 plate appearances as a rookie in 2023, but his 2024 campaign was interrupted during the first week of the season due to a wrist fracture. When Jung returned four months later, he struggled to hit. Jung told reporters his offseason surgery to fix tendon irritation worked and that he is swinging a bat and in full health for spring training.

A healthy Jung boasts obvious power potential, albeit with below-average plate discipline, but fantasy managers should be optimistic. Consider moving him up in the rankings (if you were ranking him at all) if he hits well in March.

Fantasy impact: Potential news

Jeff Hoffman failed several physicals

Hoffman signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and his path to closing games in a depleted bullpen seems clear. This would make him quite valuable for fantasy managers. Then again, with recent reports about Hoffman's throwing shoulder leading two clubs (Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles) to pull contract offers, perhaps all is not so well with Hoffman's value.

Hoffman saved 10 games for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies, avoiding the injured list during his two seasons with Philadelphia. Perhaps the Blue Jays see no reason for worry. Fantasy managers may wish to knock Hoffman down a few spots in the rankings, but they should not presume an injury is forthcoming.

Fantasy impact: Mostly noise

Red Sox prepared for Masataka Yoshida, David Hamilton to play outfield

The current 2025 Boston Red Sox outfield projects to feature Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and a surprisingly strong RF platoon of Wilyer Abreu/Rob Refsnyder. However, manager Alex Cora would prefer more versatility. Yoshida played left field in 87 games in 2023 (though he wasn't good), and only one inning there (in an emergency) last season. Hamilton played middle infield in 2024, but Trevor Story and Vaughn Grissom are penciled into those spots for 2025.

Regardless, any extra eligibility is a good thing. Yoshida is currently DH-only. It certainly wouldn't hurt if both he and Hamilton added OF eligibility during the season. This may also signal that the Red Sox intend to be more patient with top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, which is a far bigger deal.

Fantasy impact: Noise, for now

