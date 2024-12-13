Open Extended Reactions

It's December and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

So, perhaps you're only hearing about the latest baseball buzz in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Brenton Doyle may lead off for Colorado Rockies

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Doyle made exceptional strides in his second season and became a fantasy star, cutting his strikeout rate, drawing more walks, hitting baseballs harder, farther and with greater launch angle. With franchise icon Charlie Blackmon retiring, Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters he intends to have Doyle lead off, even though he posted only a .317 OBP in 2024. If Doyle continues to make contact strides, fantasy managers should expect more stolen bases and runs -- even in the road games where most Rockies disappoint. Doyle leading off makes him a more attractive fantasy option, mostly in roto formats.

Fantasy impact: News

Freddie Freeman undergoes ankle surgery

Freeman clearly limped through the playoffs with an ankle injury, but even compromised, he greatly contributed for the champion Los Angeles Dodgers, earning World Series MVP honors. Fantasy managers may have concerns next season, after Freeman, 35, saw a precipitous drop in his 2024 numbers, losing 49 points of batting average, scoring 50 fewer runs and even stealing 14 fewer bases. Well, do not forget about 2022 and 2023. Don't bet against a healthy, revitalized Freeman recovering to those numbers. The top of the Dodgers lineup remains loaded. Freeman likely falls out of the first round for 2025 drafts, but it should not be too far.

Fantasy impact: Noise

Shane Smith goes first in Rule 5 draft

Smith, a 6-foot-4 right-hander who posted a 2.69 ERA over 157 minor league innings for the Brewers organization, appears ready to contribute at the big-league level. The Chicago White Sox, coming off a 121-loss campaign, have rotation openings, which is why they selected him first. Smith may follow the path of last season's Rule 5 draft success story, Athletics RHP Mitch Spence, who tossed 151 1/3 occasionally reasonable innings.

Fantasy managers may want to monitor other Rule 5 picks as well, for some will stick in the majors with teams, including potentially Rays RHP Mike Vasil, Twins RHP Eiberson Castellano and Reds 2B Cooper Bowman, a contact-oriented walker who stole 43 bases in the minors for the A's last season.

Fantasy impact: Potential news

Previous off-season news or noise content