DALLAS -- Pitchers again dominated the big league phase of the Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings, accounting for 11 of the 15 unprotected players selected Wednesday.

The 121-loss Chicago White Sox had the first pick and selected 24-year-old right-hander Shane Smith from the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Smith was an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest when he was signed by Milwaukee in July 2021. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has gone 13-7 with a 2.69 ERA and 203 strikeouts over 157 innings in 73 appearances (19 starts) over three minor league seasons.

2025 Rule 5 draft results* *Major league phase. Round 1 1. White Sox: Shane Smith, RHP (Brewers) 2. Marlins: Liam Hicks, C (Tigers) 3. Angels: Garrett McDaniels, LHP (Dodgers) 4. Athletics: Noah Murdock, RHP (Royals) 5. Nationals: Evan Reifert, RHP (Rays) 6. Blue Jays: Angel Bastardo, RHP (Red Sox) 7. Reds: Cooper Bowman, 2B (A's) 8. Rays: Nathan Lavender, LHP (Mets) 9. Twins: Eiberson Castellano, RHP (Phillies) 10. Cubs: Gage Workman, SS (Tigers) 11. Braves: Anderson Pillar, RHP (Marlins) 12. Padres: Juan Nunez, RHP (Orioles) 13. Brewers: Connor Thomas, LHP (Cardinals) 14. Phillies: Mike Vasil, RHP (Mets) Round 2 15. Braves: Christian Caro, SS (Guardians)

There were 14 teams who made picks in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft. Only the Atlanta Braves made two selections, after making none since 2017.

Atlanta chose right-hander Anderson Pilar from the Miami Marlins with the 11th pick and then took infielder Christian Cairo from the Cleveland Guardians with the 15th and final pick in the MLB portion of the draft.

The 26-year-old Pilar was original signed by the Colorado Rockies as a minor league free agent in 2015 and has pitched in 213 minor league games (17 starts). He has a 28-20 record with a 2.86 ERA.

Teams pay $100,000 to take a player in the major league portion of what is called the Rule 5 draft. The players must stay on the big league roster all of next season or clear waivers and be offered back to their original organization for $50,000.

Six of the 10 players selected during the Rule 5 draft last December in Nashville -- five of them right-handed pitchers -- remained last season with the organization that selected them.

Two of the four position players taken Wednesday by other teams came from the Detroit Tigers organization: catcher Liam Hicks and third baseman Gage Workman.

Miami drafted second after Colorado passed making a selection, and took Hicks. Workman was taken by the Chicago Cubs with the 10th pick.

The Baltimore Orioles lost two right-handed pitchers on back-to-back picks, Juan Nunez to the San Diego Padres with the 12th pick before Connor Thomas went to Milwaukee.