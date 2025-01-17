With the Chiba Lotte Marines beginning the posting process of Roki Sasaki to MLB, take a look at some of his impressive stats in Japan. (0:53)

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays acquired $2 million in international signing bonus pool allocation from the Cleveland Guardians that could have been used in their ultimately fruitless pursuit of Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki as part of a trade Friday that also brought underperforming outfielder Myles Straw to Toronto.

Cleveland will send $3.75 million to the Blue Jays, offsetting some of the $14.75 million Straw is guaranteed for the final two years of a $25 million, five-year contract. The Guardians will receive a player to be named or cash.

Toronto boosted its international signing pool to $8,261,600 and had not signed any players since the 2025 window opened Wednesday, leaving the entire amount available for Sasaki.

The 23-year-old right-hander had until Thursday to reach agreement with a Major League Baseball team, but on Friday afternoon he announced on Instagram that he has chosen the Los Angeles Dodgers as his major league team.

On his Instagram post, Sasaki called this "a very difficult decision, but I will do my best to make it the right decision when I look back after my baseball career."

Straw has salaries of $6 million this year and $7 million in 2026 and is guaranteed a $1.75 million buyout of a 2027 team option. Cleveland will send Toronto $1 million this year, $1 million in 2026 and $1.75 million at the end of 2026.

Cleveland agreed to the long-term deal in April 2022 but Straw hit just .221 with no homers, 32 RBIs and 21 stolen bases that year, then batted .238 with 1 homer, 29 RBIs and 20 steals in 2023.

He was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus in April and hit .240 with 3 homers, 47 RBIs and 30 steals. Cleveland brought him up in September, and he went 1-for-4 over seven games.

