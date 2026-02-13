Yankees' Gerrit Cole could pitch in spring games, but return timeline unchanged

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole on Friday confirmed he may pitch in Grapefruit League games before the end of spring training, which would represent a significant milestone in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he remains on his expected timetable for return of 14 to 18 months after undergoing the procedure last March.

That timeline puts Cole's return anywhere between June and October. Yankees officials have reiterated they believe Cole will return in June.

"The target has always been between 14 to 18 months," Cole said Friday after throwing his first bullpen since pitchers and catchers reported for spring training this week. "That's what the research says. That's what the comps that we've looked at says and that's what it's always been."

Cole took a step forward with his bullpen Friday. He unveiled a slightly modified windup in his delivery -- bringing his hands over his head rather than keeping them down by his chest -- that he said he incorporated last summer. He assessed the session as "well executed and, overall, pretty good."

"I think I generally just like the rhythm of it," said Cole, who noted he's tinkered with the delivery in the past.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday first broached the possibility of Cole and Carlos Rodon, who is recovering from offseason elbow surgery, pitching in exhibition games this spring. But he noted the Yankees will remain careful with their ace.

"The last thing we want to do is push him early in the season just because looks like he does now," Boone said. "The reality is he didn't pitch last year on top of having that surgery, and we want to make sure we give him the proper time to make sure he is good and ready to come back, built up in a smart way. We won't rush that with him, even if it continues to go incredibly well."

Cole hasn't pitched in a game since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a disastrous end to a season that began on June 19 for Cole after he sustained an elbow injury during spring training. He logged 124 innings over 22 starts between the regular season and playoffs that year. Then he missed all of 2025 as the Yankees won 94 games before getting bounced by the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series without him.

Cole's return, whenever it happens, should boost the Yankees rotation. He is a six-time All-Star and a Cy Young award winner with a 3.18 career ERA. But pitchers do not always quickly return to previous form upon returning from Tommy John surgery, sometimes needing upwards to a year to rediscover their prior success.

"I'm a confident guy," Cole said. "I have high expectations for my execution internally. But, overall, in terms of performance and expectations, I don't really have any set goals or numbers or things like that. It's been working really to just stay day to day and execute the task at hand."

Without Cole, Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt, who is also recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees' projected starting rotation for the start of the season includes Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, and Luis Gil. Schlitter is dealing with back soreness this week, though he said it doesn't concern him and Boone described it as "minor."

Regardless, reinforcements are on the way, starting with Rodón, an All-Star last season, followed by their ace with a refurbished right elbow.

"It feels really good," Cole said. "It feels different than it has been in quite some time."