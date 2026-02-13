Carlos Correa: Bad Bunny offered to pay for WBC insurance

Open Extended Reactions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Bad Bunny really wanted to see Carlos Correa play for Puerto Rico at home in the World Baseball Classic.

Correa, the infielder for the Houston Astros left off the WBC roster over insurance coverage, said Friday that the music superstar and fellow native of Puerto Rico had offered to pay for a policy.

"It means a lot that he's that involved," Correa told reporters at the Astros' spring training complex. "He tried to do everything possible. I wanted to play and make sure that I was going to go out there and play for Team Puerto Rico in Puerto Rico. The fact that he did that means a lot in how much he cares for the country, how much he cares for the fans back home. I'm deeply grateful that he tried that hard."

Correa, who has a $200 million contract through 2028, had surgery in 2014 to repair a broken right tibia and both San Francisco and the Mets failed to approve his physicals for a contract during the 2022-23 offseason.

While not providing the name of the provider Bad Bunny proposed, Correa said it was one that Major League Baseball, the Astros and Correa's agent, Scott Boras, did not approve. The infielder said they all told him that it was a bad idea.

"I could not sign my life away with something that three people that I trust are telling me not to do," Correa said.

Puerto Rico is hosting pool play games in the WBC next month.

Bad Bunny's sports representation firm, Rimas Sports, and the MLB Players Association settled a lawsuit last year after the union disciplined the agency over violations of its agent regulations. It revoked the agent certification of Rimas' William Arroyo and denied certifications of executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda, citing citing a $200,000 interest-free loan and a $19,500 gift. The union issued a $400,000 fine for misconduct. Arbitrator Ruth M. Moscovitch upheld the union's five-year suspensions of Assad and Miranda and cut Arroyo's suspension to three years.