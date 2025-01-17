Open Extended Reactions

United States national team defender John Tolkin said he has regrets over his past activity on social media after joining Holstein Kiel in Germany.

Kiel said Friday it was responding to controversy over posts Tolkin had "liked" in the past on social media concerning gender identity, the coronavirus pandemic and conspiracy theories.

"I regret that things I have done in the past in my social media activities may have hurt, irritated or offended people," Tolkin said in a statement issued by Kiel. "This was never my intention. I want to take this opportunity to assure you 100% that I respect all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

USMNT's John Tolkin recently joined Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tolkin added that he doesn't "harbor any homophobic or discriminatory thoughts."

Kiel said it had spoken with Tolkin about the posts and that he had "credibly explained" that he did not intend to cause offense.

"John stands behind the club's philosophy and this explicitly includes a commitment to diversity, tolerance and against all forms of discrimination and racism," the club said. "We are therefore firmly convinced that with the signing of John, we can welcome a player to Holstein Kiel who fits in with us as a club, not only from a sporting point of view, but also from a human point of view."

The statement came a day after the 22-year-old defender signed for relegation-threatened Bundesliga club Kiel in a transfer from the New York Red Bulls. He has played four games for the U.S. national team since 2023 and is considered a depth option at left back as the U.S. prepares for the World Cup next year.

Tolkin started all four U.S. matches at last year's Paris Olympics, a tournament mostly limited to under-23 players.

During his time with the Olympic team in July, Tolkin apologized in a CBS interview "to anybody who I did offend" with regard to his social media activity. "I understand the platform I have and liking those posts on Twitter is probably not the best thing to do," he said at the time.

In related news, Minnesota United will host Holstein Kiel for an international friendly at Allianz Field on July 7 as part of their preseason training in the United States.