It's December and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

So, perhaps you're only hearing about the latest baseball buzz in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for Draft Day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Edman was dealt by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Dodgers at the July trade deadline and did his typical thing for the eventual World Series champions, playing multiple positions (SS/CF) and supplying modest power and speed. Fantasy managers may not have noticed, but Edman was the NLCS MVP -- and he may get more chances for the award in the future since the Dodgers figure to be a top team for many years.

That they invested in Edman with a five-year contract extension for $74 million feels surprising, but we must listen to the Dodgers. Edman has been an undervalued fantasy option (and even more so for roto/category formats) since 2021, stealing bases, scoring runs and offering multi-eligibility. He may not sniff the top of the Dodgers lineup, but this financial commitment signals he will play, for sure.

Fantasy impact: News

Daulton Varsho may miss start of 2025 season

Varsho underwent surgery on his troublesome right shoulder in September, and it is a bad sign that the Toronto Blue Jays are already planning for his absence in April. Varsho has been a consistent fantasy option for three seasons, supplying an average of 22 homers and 14 steals -- and he is one of the top defensive center fielders in the sport. Perhaps shoulder problems have held him back at the plate, but it is generally a bad idea for fantasy managers to invest in someone who is not likely to be ready for Opening Day. A few missed weeks can easily turn into considerably more.

Fantasy impact: News

Pittsburgh Pirates eying Bryan Reynolds for first base

Reynolds has been a solid fantasy option -- for both points and roto formats -- for four seasons, with consistent power and walk rates. Plus, he hits near the top of the Pittsburgh lineup. He has also been one of the worst outfielders in the sport and the Pirates have noticed. Reynolds may not become the team's primary first baseman, but any added position eligibility matters in fantasy. While we cannot assume Reynolds produces better at the plate due to this adjustment, it certainly is intriguing.

Fantasy impact: Noise