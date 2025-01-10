Open Extended Reactions

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs always has surprise winners. In January 2024, the Texans rolled the Browns as 2.5-point underdogs. The Packers edged the Cowboys despite Dallas being expected to win by more than a touchdown. And the Buccaneers shocked the Eagles, even though Philadelphia was favored on the road. It happens every season.

Could we see more upsets this weekend? Let's map out paths to victory for the six underdogs -- including two division winners playing as the higher seeds.

For each matchup, we pointed to two game-planning keys that could tip the scales and put Super Bowl contenders on early upset watch. We focused on personnel matchups, scheme advantages, coaching tendencies and what we see on the game tape. Here's how each underdog can win and move onto the divisional round of the playoffs. (Game projections are via ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) and lines are from ESPN BET.)

How the Texans can upset the Chargers