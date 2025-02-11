Open Extended Reactions

What is the most "Tkachuk" thing about Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk?

"You mean what's the rattiest thing about him?" asked his teammate Shane Pinto.

Is that an official synonym for Brady's surname in hockey circles?

"I guess so," Pinto said with a laugh. "He's just always stirring the pot on the ice against the other team. But off the ice, he's a nice kid. I mean, it's completely different. He's chill."

Being a Tkachuk means having a moniker that has defined a certain kind of NHL player: highly skilled with blunt physicality and a win-at-all-costs attitude. Father Keith Tkachuk personified it for 18 seasons, scoring 538 goals and totaling more than 1,000 penalty minutes. Older brother Matthew, 27, swaggered his way to postseason heroism, leading the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup last season.

Is it finally time for Brady Tkachuk, 25, to have his definitive moment?

He captains the Senators, one of the NHL's hottest teams recently and a franchise desperately seeking its first playoff berth since 2017.

"He's everything you'd want in a hockey player," said Travis Green, in his first season as Senators head coach. "He's a bit of a throwback where he can make plays, he can score, he can set up plays, he's tough, he fights. He's ultracompetitive. Hard to play against and loves to win."

Tkachuk will bring those attributes to Team USA in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, as part of a generation of American players getting their first chance to represent their nation in a best-on-best tournament.

"There's just so much room and opportunity for us to grow in here before then, so I'm still focused on that," Tkachuk told ESPN recently, standing in the Ottawa dressing room. "But it's hard not to think about the fact that I'll be playing for Team USA and playing with my brother. It's hard not to get excited for it."

About a month before the tournament, Tkachuk said there hasn't been a ton of discussion among his national teammates -- no Team USA group chat yet. "Everyone's focused on their own teams right now," he said.

That's one of the unique things about the 4 Nations Face-Off, a round-robin tournament in which the U.S. battles NHL stars from Canada, Sweden and Finland. It's a midseason tournament, with players taking a break from intense playoff races to battle for international bragging rights. Tkachuk believes that the 4 Nations players will be able to focus on the task at hand before getting back to the NHL grind.

He also believes that unlike the 2016 World Cup of Hockey -- played before the 2016-17 season, when players were in preseason condition and games at times reflected that -- the level of competition will be high for 4 Nations.

"It's honestly perfect because you're already in the groove of the season," he said. "You're already in the groove of your individual season, and you're not shaking out any rust at the start of the year. You're in your tip-top shape. That's going to be the best quality hockey that you can have in the middle of the season."

Brady Tkachuk excels at many different facets of the game and will bring that to the mix for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Senators will have 26 games left when the season resumes on Feb. 22. As of Tuesday, Ottawa had a 90% chance of making the playoffs.

"Right now we're in a position that I've never really been in before," Tkachuk said. "It's just so much fun to come to the rink every day. Every game is at the utmost importance."

Pinto credited Tkachuk, who has been captain since the 2021-22 season, with powering Ottawa into the playoff race. Through 56 games, he led the team with 21 goals and was third (behind Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson) in points. Three of those goals were overtime winners.

"I think every night he drags himself into the battle," Pinto said. "He gets the boys going. We're lucky to have him."

Other teams would be lucky to have him, too. Such as the New York Rangers, for example.

BACK IN DECEMBER, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that the Rangers had made Tkachuk their "primary target" in trade discussions, seeking to import the 25-year-old star to change their culture like brother Matthew did with the Panthers. Brooks claimed to have three sources all saying the Rangers were after the Ottawa captain.

Pinto said that Senators players were aware of the report. "With social media now, it's hard to kind of stay away from all that," he said.

Tkachuk was obviously aware of it, too.

"It's just nothing I can control, right? There's always going to be rumors, there's always going to be rumblings," he said. "I think it would be on me if I let that stuff control my emotions and affect me in what I'm trying to do here."

Tkachuk was aware of the trade rumors but didn't let them distract him from the task at hand. Dale Preston/Getty Images

But Senators owner Michael Andlauer couldn't ignore the rumors. In fact, he was absolutely fuming about what Brooks had written.

In an interview with The Athletic, the Ottawa owner said "100 percent there's never actually been an ounce of discussion" about trading Tkachuk, who is signed through 2027-28 ($8,205,714 average annual value).

4 Nations Face-Off winner Odds by ESPN BET. Team Odds Canada +130 USA +165 Sweden +450 Finland +1000

Andlauer accused Brooks of being a vessel for "soft tampering," which immediately entered the NHL lexicon.

"If indeed he's being fed false information, or people are giving this information from another NHL organization, I don't know -- we just had a big memo about tampering from the NHL. I might consider that soft tampering," Andlauer said.

The Rangers responded in a statement at the time: "This is an irresponsible accusation and we defer to the Commissioner's office."

What was it like for Tkachuk to have his owner step up and basically tell the Rangers, "Stay away from him, he's ours"?

"I was really appreciative for that," Tkachuk said. "Not many people do that. I think it just speaks to the character that we have in this organization and the leadership we have in Mr. Andlauer. It felt really good to have that kind of support."

Tkachuk signed a seven-year contract in October 2021 after a difficult negotiation, not unlike the ones his father and brother had fought through in their careers.

"He's starting to become more of a Tkachuk the later this goes," Matthew Tkachuk joked at the time.

play 1:35 Igor Shesterkin charges at Brady Tkachuk during scrum Igor Shesterkin is shaken up after Brady Tkachuk collides with him in the crease, then the Rangers goalie goes after Tkachuk while the two teams scrap.

That contract was seen by many as an endorsement of Ottawa management's vision for the future. The following three seasons were good for Brady Tkachuk, who scored more than 30 goals in each of them, but the mediocrity continued for the Senators, who missed the postseason cut and finished no better than sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Over that span, owner Eugene Melnyk passed away, with Andlauer buying the team from the Melnyk family in September 2023. GM Pierre Dorion, who drafted Tkachuk fourth in 2018 and signed him to that extension, was fired in November 2023. Green is the fifth coach Tkachuk has had in seven seasons with Ottawa.

This season, Tkachuk has experienced another change, and it's a positive one: He's captaining a team that's in playoff contention deep into the season.

"I think the key is not looking too far ahead, just focusing on the here and now. As time has gone on this year, I think I've gotten better at that, but still need to improve a little bit more," he said. "Not get too high, not get too low, just focus on what I can do and what I control."

A LOT OF PLAYERS claim to stay in the "here and now" by not focusing on the daily NHL standings. Tkachuk admits that with the Eastern Conference playoff race basically changing by the hour, that's an impossibility. He wants to know where the Senators are around the bubble. He just can't have it weigh on him or his team too much.

"I never want to get consumed in it, where that's all I care about. That's going to be detrimental versus being a positive thing," he said.

That includes imagining potential playoff matchups. There's one of particular interest to Senators fans: the possibility of facing their archrival Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference postseason. Ottawa has lost all four "Battle of Ontario" playoff series against the Leafs, the last one occurring in 2004.

"I did see that. I think it'd be fun and awesome. But for us, we can't really look too far ahead yet. That'd be exciting. But I think we got to just put our full sole focus and effort into today," Tkachuk said. "It doesn't really matter who you play; it's just about getting there and it's about the process of getting there."

Brady is hoping to win a Stanley Cup with the Senators, just as older brother Matthew did with the Panthers. Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tkachuk's profile will get a further boost courtesy of Amazon Prime's "Faceoff: Inside the NHL," which has been renewed for a second season. Tkachuk was featured in the premiere season of the show during some segments featuring Matthew and Keith.

Brady Tkachuk was the only player named as part of the cast when the show's renewal was announced in December.

"It's probably going to be a little weird to start, just with cameras kind of around. When there's a camera or a mic around, sometimes you can just go into a shell. It's important to not really change who I am," he said. "I'm actually really excited to showcase the city of Ottawa and the amazing people that are in that city."

The Amazon show will chronicle the first time Tkachuk will captain the Senators through a playoff race. It's also the first time his own teammates are seeing him in that mode, too.

"Brady's Brady. He's going to wear his heart on his sleeve every day and he has done a great job so far," forward Josh Norris said. "I think sometimes he just gets some momentum during the game where you can tell that he's pissed off or he knows that we need to play better."

Green was impressed with Tkachuk's leadership from the moment the coach arrived in Ottawa.

"He's a great captain now, but he's still a young captain in the league. He's learning as he goes," Green said. "He's going to be even a better captain the longer he plays in the league."

Pinto said being this confident as a young captain is one of the most impressive things about Tkachuk.

"As a young guy, it's never easy to be a leader," he said. "I think he's still a year older than me and he's a captain of a team, so I can't imagine the pressure he gets put on every night. But I thought he's done a great job."

Pinto arrived in the 2020-21 season. He watched as players like Tkachuk and defenseman Thomas Chabot, who started playing for Ottawa in 2016-17, committed to the team contractually and gave it their all through some lean times.

As the Senators push for the playoffs, Pinto said seeing those players get their due is part of the thrill.

"They've been through a lot of tough times. It's made them stronger as people and as players. Obviously there comes a time where you want to start winning. Thankfully, we started to do that, and those guys are probably the happiest out of everyone," he said. "When the team's winning, people will start to realize how good they are. I'm just happy for them."