Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will play for Canada in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

The team's captain, whose availability for the tournament was in jeopardy due to a left arm injury he suffered last week, traveled to Montreal on Sunday with hopes of being available for Canada's first game against Sweden on Wednesday. Crosby skated in Canada's first practice on Monday and afterwards confirmed he will be "good to go" for the opener.

"It's been busy," Crosby told reporters of this stretch since the injury. "Just trying to see where I was at and get treatment and talk to everybody. It was a busy week but I'm happy to be here and excited to get going."

Crosby had sat out of Pittsburgh's final two games leading into the 4 Nations break but was skating on his own. He consulted with Penguins' doctors before heading out for Montreal and met with Canada's physicians when he arrived. Crosby received clearance to get out for practice and once there he didn't take a back seat -- the veteran immediately slotted onto Canada's top line with Mark Stone and Nathan MacKinnon, and Crosby was put on the team's top power play unit with MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart, and Cale Makar.

That's a lethal combination featuring five of the NHL's most potent offensive superstars. Crosby's thrilled to see it become a reality.

"It's exciting," he said of linking up with Canada's other star players. "A ton of talent, a ton of skill. [You have] to think and move quickly, be instinctive and also react to some of the plays they make. I think that's fun."

Having Crosby in the lineup not only increases Canada's firepower but also adds critical leadership and championship pedigree. Crosby has represented Canada internationally -- unlike several of his teammates -- and boasts two Olympic gold medals (from 2010 and 2014) and a gold medal from the 2016 World Cup.

NHL players were not allowed to participate at the Olympics during the last two winter games so many of the tournament's younger cohorts have never appeared in a true best-on-best event like this one. Crosby's experience there only makes his presence more vital for Canada.

"He's the guy [that] guys are looking towards," Reinhart said. "Especially in an experience like this where it's new for so many ... [Crosby] sets the tone in every way."

It's little surprise then that Canada's coach Jon Cooper made sure Crosby -- recently hurt or not -- was the center of attention at practice with ample responsibility. Where Crosby goes, so does Canada.

"The guy carries so much weight," Cooper said. "There's so much humility that just bleeds through him and that's why people follow him. It's just remarkable the passion he has for [playing for his country] and it's probably a reason why he has a whole lot of wins and not a lot of losses when he plays in these events."