The 4 Nations Face-Off is less than a week away, with Canada and Sweden meeting in the first matchup on Feb. 12. The United States and Finland follow up on Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/E+), with the championship game set for Feb. 20 in Boston (8 p.m. ET, ABC/E+).

There will be 92 players representing the four countries in the inaugural tournament. How do all the players stack up with each other? (Note: There are currently only 91 players because Canada hasn't replaced Alex Pietrangelo.)

We asked a panel of more than 50 ESPN broadcasters, analysts, reporters and editors to rate players based on how good they will be in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Write-ups for the top 40 in the rankings are courtesy of ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski.

Jump ahead to top 40

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here .

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 47

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 67

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 61

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 73

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 33

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 69

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 90

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 96

Preseason rank: 48

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: NR

Preseason rank: 56

Preseason rank: 82

His partnership with Cale Makar has led to them not only being one of the NHL's best pairings, but also one who can play in every scenario. -- Clark

39. Charlie McAvoy, D, United States

Preseason rank: 41

McAvoy can match up with any teammate -- and across from any opponent -- to be one of Team USA's brightest stars on defense. His transition game is elite and McAvoy will open up space for Team USA's forwards while also providing his own offense. -- Shilton

38. Filip Gustavsson, G, Sweden

Preseason rank: NR 41

The Wild goalie has put up strong numbers as the team's primary starter, ranking in the top 15 in goals saved above replacement. Plus, if the Swedes need more offense, Gus is their guy, with a goal and an assist this season for Minnesota. -- Wyshynski

37. Juuse Saros, G, Finland

Preseason rank: 36

Even though the Predators have struggled, Saros has remained a constant as he's played in all but 11 of their games. -- Clark

36. Elias Pettersson, F, Sweden

Preseason rank: 24

While this season has proven challenging, Pettersson has had moments when he's looked close to the player who scored 102 points two seasons ago. That version of Pettersson could determine how far Sweden goes in the 4 Nations Face-Off. -- Clark

35. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Sweden

Preseason rank: 37

Dahlin is second to Erik Karlsson for scoring by a Swedish defenseman over the last three seasons. -- Wyshynski

34. Brock Faber, D, United States

Preseason rank: 53

Whether it's in 5-on-5, the power play or the penalty kill, Faber has proven he can be trusted to play heavy minutes in all scenarios. -- Clark

33. Dylan Larkin, F, United States

Preseason rank: 49

The speedy center had heated up as the Red Wings have climbed back into the playoff race in the East, with 9 goals in 14 games during January. -- Wyshynski

32. Josh Morrissey, D, Canada

Preseason rank: 43

Morrissey combines high-end defensive skills with a strong offensive upside and that's what will help drive Canada's contributions from the backend in this tourrnament. He's quick, smart and super competitive. -- Shilton

31. Shea Theodore, D, Canada

Preseason rank: 43

The Golden Knights defenseman is on pace to shatter his career high in points, with 45 in his first 53 games, making him a top-three scorer for Vegas this season. -- Wyshynski

30. Roope Hintz, F, Finland

Preseason rank: 39

Hintz is one of the most underrated goal-scorers in the NHL, with three straight 30-goal seasons and on his way to a fourth with 22 goals in his first 48 games. -- Wyshynski

29. Lucas Raymond, F, Sweden

Preseason rank: 86

Raymond is a highly-skilled winger who has followed up a breakout 31-goal season with another strong offensive campaign for the Red Wings. -- Wyshynski

28. Adrian Kempe, F, Sweden

Preseason rank: 85

Kempe has been a top-line goal-scoring winger for the Los Angeles Kings over the last four seasons thanks to his swift skating. -- Wyshynski

27. Jake Guentzel, F, United States

Preseason rank: 18

Guentzel is opportunistic and a brilliant finisher with the puck. It's no wonder then he can easily average over a point per game and pairs relatively well with just about anyone. The ability to form quick chemistry will be imperative now and Team USA will be counting on Guentzel to make that magic happen. -- Shilton

26. Mark Stone, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 29

Canada boasts one of the game's best two-way forwards in Stone to anchor its bottom-six forward group. The veteran is also an excellent playmaker who can frustrate opponents in the corners and break up plays in transition. -- Shilton

25. J.T. Miller, F, United States

Preseason rank: 28

Miller won't be sweating any trade rumors now and is free to be the versatile asset Team USA needs. He can play center or on the wing, and combines good speed with a heavy shot and physical presence. Whatever the USA has to dial up, count on Miller to be a significant factor in the team's offensive success. -- Shilton

24. Adam Fox, D, United States

Preseason rank: 38

Fox has three straight 70-plus point seasons, playing in all situations for the Rangers. -- Wyshynski

23. Filip Forsberg, F, Sweden

Preseason rank: 34

Forsberg's offensive prowess has him on pace for his third season of more than 80 points in the last four years. -- Clark

22. Jesper Bratt, F, Sweden

Preseason rank: 79

Bratt is one of the NHL's most explosive stickhandling wingers, playing at nearly a point-per-game pace over his last three seasons. -- Wyshynski

21. Sebastian Aho, F, Finland

Preseason rank: 19

Aho is an elite two-way center on a Finland team that already boasts another such rarity in Aleksander Barkov. So watch out. Aho is a premier scorer and playmaker who handles every responsibility with apparent ease. His penalty killing isn't bad either. This may be the flashiest Fin of them all -- Shilton

20. Kyle Connor, F, United States

Preseason rank: 58

Now that Connor is fully healthy, he's on pace for his first 100-point season as the Jets remain in contention for the NHL's top record. -- Clark

19. William Nylander, F, Sweden

Preseason rank: 32

Nylander is crafting a career year offensively in Toronto while continuing to show his growth at both ends of the ice -- which has only made the Swede more dangerous. He's also been a cunning threat and his penchant this season especially for creating -- and capitalizing on -- breakaway goals should have the other three teams on high alert. -- Shilton

18. Zach Werenski, D, United States

Preseason rank: 74

Werenski has been the Columbus Blue Jackets' MVP this season, leading his team in scoring as a defenseman and logging nearly 27 minutes per game. -- Wyshynski

17. Brady Tkachuk, F, United States

Preseason rank: 25

Ottawa's captain is known for his passion and typical Tkachukian grit. But Tkachuk is more than just a younger Matthew -- he's a tenacious skater who can drive any line and elevate teammates. When Team USA players needs a sparkplug, they'll have it every shift doled out to Tkachuk. -- Shilton

16. Brayden Point, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 21

Canada coach Jon Cooper knows exactly what he'll get from Point -- and it's a top-tier performance. Point is versatile and determined, strategic and quick on pucks, and always (seemingly) one step ahead of an opponent's defense. It's what helps drive the Lightning's offense and could be a game changer for Canada. -- Shilton

15. Sam Reinhart, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 30

It's hardly overreaching to say Reinhart has become one of the best fowards in the game. He's coming off a 94-point season and is on pace to hit terrific numbers again as a savvy, high-octane scorer who doesn't skimp on the defensive side, either. Reinhart is one of Canada's most well-rounded skaters. -- Shilton

14. Victor Hedman, D, Sweden

Preseason rank: 23

Several items have come to define Hedman throughout his illustrious career. Consistency is among them. That consistency has allowed the Lightning to remain an Eastern Conference challenger and could give Sweden a path to the championship game. -- Clark

13. Mikko Rantanen, F, Finland

Preseason rank: 8

Rantanen's recent trade to the Carolina Hurricanes means he's now going to be the primary focal point. It'll be the same way for Finland too. The hulking winger has established himself as one of the game's strongest facilitators while consistently proving that he can score just as many goals as he creates. -- Clark

12. Jack Eichel, F, United States

Preseason rank: 16

It's never been a question of talent for Eichel. It's been more of a conversation about what he could do with that talent. What he's done for the Golden Knights is emerge as a top-line center who can be trusted in every situation in a way that makes him a factor each time he steps on to the ice. It's also another reason why he's in the running for the Hart Trophy. -- Clark

11. Matthew Tkachuk, F, United States

Preseason rank: 5

Tkachuk can (and does) do it all on the ice and that will continue to be his superpower in this tournament. Whether it's channeling his physicality around the net, terrorizing the defense with his scoring skills or separating himself as a playmaker, Tkachuk's teammates know they'll get a determined effort from him in every game. -- Shilton

10. Jack Hughes, F, United States

Preseason rank: 15

Hughes is a dominant passer who will push the pace for the U.S. up front and create his own chances along the way. New Jersey's star skater is dangerous in all three zones and should pad his team's transition game with a top-end level of speed. Somehow, Hughes makes it all look effortless. -- Shilton

9. Mitch Marner, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 14

Marner won't be taking a back seat to anyone on Canada's roster given the level of skill and talent he's bringing. The winger is a powerhouse at even strength and on the power play. He can eat up shorthanded minutes. And did we mention the playmaking? It's second to none in the league -- and this tournament. -- Shilton

8. Sidney Crosby, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 13

If Crosby's done anything this year it's show why he can never be counted out. In a horrific year for Pittsburgh at large, Crosby has kept producing and continuously wills his team into the fight. It's that latter leadership ability that could benefit Canada most and is a key reason why, whether Crosby falls into a top-six or more complementary role, he's an indispensable piece of the lineup. -- Shilton

7. Aleksander Barkov, F, Finland

Preseason rank: 10

Barkov is doing what Barkov does best this season. He's averaging a point per game while still operating as one the game's strongest two-way forwards. Knowing that Finland could have Barkov anchoring a line with Rantanen is the sort of combination that could see them go far in the tournament. -- Clark

6. Quinn Hughes, D, United States

Preseason rank: 12

For all the challenges facing the Canucks, Hughes's performance this season hasn't been one of them. The reigning Norris Trophy winner looks like he could collect the award again as he's on pace for a second straight 90-point season while keeping the Canucks in the race for a playoff spot. -- Clark

5. Auston Matthews, F, United States

Preseason rank: 6

Matthews was tapped as Team USA's captain for a reason -- he's made the most of this injury-plagued NHL campaign as a point-per-game skater who, as ever, can tilt the ice in his team's favor. And that shot? It's lethal as ever -- just like Matthews is proving to be. -- Shilton

4. Nathan MacKinnon, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 3

The reigning Hart Trophy winner for the NHL's MVP, MacKinnon is having the sort of season that could see him repeat that feat. He leads the NHL in points and his all-around play could help Canada challenge for a 4 Nations title. -- Clark

3. Connor Hellebuyck, G, United States

Preseason rank: 31

What he did last season saw Hellebuyck win his second Vezina Trophy. What he's done this year has allowed him to have what might be the best season of his career and could see him win more than just a third Vezina. -- Clark

2. Cale Makar, D, Canada

Preseason rank: 4

Makar's ability to impact several facets of the game is what makes him one of the NHL's best players at any position. Already teammates with MacKinnon, having those two on the ice along with McDavid for a power play could cause quite a few problems. -- Clark

1. Connor McDavid, F, Canada

Preseason rank: 1

His status as the game's best player has been consistently cemented by the fact he's finished with more than 100 points seven times in his career. McDavid is on pace for a fifth straight season of more than 100 points, which only adds to the intrigue of what he could achieve at the 4 Nations Face-Off. -- Clark