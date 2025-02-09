Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the club announced on Saturday night.

Doughty, 35, who will replace Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo on Canada's blue line, was activated from injured reserve last month by the Kings, making his season debut against the Florida Panthers, an effort in which he played nearly 24 minutes in the 3-0 loss.

Doughty missed the first 47 games of the season after breaking his ankle in a preseason game against the Golden Knights on Sept. 25. The Kings expected Doughty to miss most of the regular season when his injury required surgery, but the defenseman returned to practice in mid-January in a noncontact jersey and returned to the lineup during Los Angeles' East Coast road trip.

"Obviously, he's got a ton of experience internationally and then in the NHL on the runs that he's been on with L.A.," Canada captain Sidney Crosby said Saturday. "But I think above that too he's pretty versatile back there. He's a guy you can play in any situation, really, so I think just his experience and the fact that he can play in a lot of different situations would be things that he brings."

Crosby's status is now the most pressing issue for Canada, after the Pittsburgh Penguins center was injured in a game earlier this week.

This is Doughty's 17th NHL season, and he is easily one of the most accomplished defensemen of his generation. He is a four-time Norris Trophy finalist who won the award in 2016, and he is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Kings, who drafted him with the second pick in 2008.

Pietrangelo last month withdrew from the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an undisclosed injury and to prepare for the rest of the NHL season with the Golden Knights. He was the first player to withdraw from the event.

Sunday is the last day of competition in the NHL before the break, and the first game of the tournament is Wednesday, when Canada takes on Sweden in Montreal. First practices for all four teams are set for Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.