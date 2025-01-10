Open Extended Reactions

As we approach the halfway point of the 2024-25 season, it's a good time to take stock of where things stand across the NBA.

A sample size of half the season allows us to explore which players have surprised and disappointed, relative to expectations. When we asked coaches, scouts and executives from across the league for their selections, they had no trouble dredging up a whole bunch of players for both categories.

So here's our rundown of which players made the lists and why, a breakdown of what the surprising Detroit Pistons could do at the trade deadline, an update on the status of a promising rookie in Philadelphia, and what could come next for Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns in our weekly trip around the NBA.

Jump to league intel:

First-half surprises | Disappointments

Detroit changing its trade deadline plans?

Latest on Bradley Beal's future in Phoenix

Two reasons Cavs-Thunder was a classic

Eight surprise players of the first half

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks