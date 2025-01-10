Laurence Edmondson debates the impact Adrian Newey will have at Aston Martin when he joins in 2025. (1:58)

Andy Cowell has been named Aston Martin's new team principal in a major management overhaul while Mike Krack will move into the position of chief trackside officer, the Silverstone-based Formula 1 team said on Friday.

"The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team announces a restructuring of its senior management team as it continues its mission of becoming a Championship-winning outfit," the team said in a statement.

Cowell joined Aston Martin in July as group chief executive.

The Briton was managing director of Mercedes AMG GPP (High Performance Powertrains) during a period of dominance for Mercedes who won a record eight successive constructors' championships.

He played a key role in the success of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton. Cowell stepped down in July 2020 and moved to a consulting role.

"I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team," Cowell said.

Andy Cowell initially joined Aston Martin as group chief executive. Mark Sutton/Getty Images

"With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.

"These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."

Aston Martin will have two of F1's most highly regarded engineers in their ranks, with Adrian Newey officially starting with the team in March.

Newey, the sport's most successful car designer of all time, will join Aston Martin's senior leadership in the newly created role of managing technical partner and will lead the development of the team's 2026 car.