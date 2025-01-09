Open Extended Reactions

General Motors has set up a new engine company ahead of its prospective Formula 1 debut. Cadillac

Cadillac's prospective Formula 1 team has announced its plan to build its own engines out of an American base by the end of the decade.

Formula 1 and General Motors have an agreement in principal for Cadillac to join the grid in 2026 as the sport's 11th team.

Cadillac joined on the back of GM's promise to eventually commit to its own engine project, but it will compete with a Ferrari supply in the short term.

Cadillac and Ferrari signed a "multi-year" agreement which starts in 2026.

The plan for the team included the stated aim of running its own engines by 2028.

TWG Motorsports, the company overseeing Cadillac's race operation, and GM have formed a new company -- GM Performance Power Units LLC. Plans are in place for Performance Power Units LLC to open its own dedicated F1 facility near GM's Charlotte Technical Centre in 2026.

Thursday's announcement said the venture will put Cadillac "on the path to being a 'full works' team" -- works team being the phrase used to describe a team which builds its own cars and engines.

Russ O'Blenes, formerly director of GM's motorsports propulsions and performance team, has been appointed CEO of the engine programme.

"We're delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role," Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, said.

"His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac's Formula 1 journey. Together with Team Principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport."

O'Blenes said: "I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid. GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business."

Cadillac's arrival as an 11th team has yet to be officially confirmed, but the consensus in Formula 1 is that it is a formality.