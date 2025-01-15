Nate Saunders makes his early prediction for the winner of the 2025 F1 championship. (1:49)

After one of the most competitive and enthralling Formula 1 seasons in recent memory, it's almost time to get the show on the road once again for a 2025 campaign that promises plenty.

We'll see Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris renewing their rivalry and the finest wheel-to-wheel action at 24 race tracks across the world this year, all after a unique launch event to whet the appetite.

So, when do we get started and what are the key dates?

Here's your essential preview to 2025 with everything for your calendar.

Car and season launches

Before a wheel is turned in anger, there's car launch season. Traditionally, fans get a first glimpse of the cars for the new campaign at a team's individual launch event, where drivers and bosses pull the covers off their challengers and speak -- glowingly, of course -- about their prospects for the season.

This year, that schedule is clouded somewhat due to the debut of F1's all-encompassing season launch event at London's O2 Arena on Feb. 18 -- where all drivers and teams will be present and where F1 claim the teams will reveal their liveries.

But we also have two confirmed car launch dates in the diary -- from Williams and Ferrari -- to hint that the usual schedule will still run this year alongside F1's own extravaganza.

Feb. 14: Williams

Feb. 18: F1 season launch

Feb. 19: Ferrari

TBC: McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, Racing Bulls, Haas, Williams, Sauber

Before a wheel is turned in anger, teams reveal their cars and liveries for the season. The RB20 is pictured under a cover ahead of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 car launch at Red Bull Racing Factory on February 14, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England.

Preseason testing

As has been the case in recent years, we'll have three days of preseason testing in Bahrain before the season officially gets underway.

These three days are split into morning and afternoon sessions -- both four hours each -- and give drivers and teams chance to get up to speed, and us an early look at that all-important pecking order.

Testing provides even more intrigue this year because it will be the first time Hamilton drives a Ferrari in an official session.

Feb. 26-28: Preseason testing in Bahrain

Pre-season testing will once again take place over three days in Bahrain in 2025. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The Formula 1 2025 calendar

Two weeks later, it's time for the season to begin.

After four season-openers in Bahrain, the curtain-raiser heads back to its former home in Melbourne this year for the Australian Grand Prix, kicking off with practice on March 14 before the race itself on March 16.

There are then 23 more races all around the world, with the U.S. hosting more than any other nation with three -- in Miami (May 4), Austin (Oct. 19) and Las Vegas (Nov. 23).

We'll also have six Sprint weekends to look forward to, featuring more racing, and more points.

March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (Sprint weekend)

April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix, Miami (Sprint weekend)

May 16-18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

May 30-June 1: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 4-6: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (Sprint weekend)

Aug. 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Aug. 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

Sept. 5-7: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

Oct. 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

Oct. 17-19: United States Grand Prix, Austin (Sprint weekend)

Oct. 24-26: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 7-9: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo (Sprint weekend)

Nov. 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

Nov. 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail (Sprint weekend)

Dec. 5-7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina