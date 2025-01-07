Open Extended Reactions

German apparel and footwear brand Adidas will enter Formula 1 as kit suppliers to the Mercedes F1 team in a multi-year partnership announced on Tuesday for the new post-Lewis Hamilton era.

Puma previously partnered the once-dominant team, who finished fourth overall in Hamilton's last season with the team. Hamilton, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, will race for Ferrari in 2025.

The Adidas deal was expected and had been flagged up in media reports already last year after leaked images of branded apparel.

Mercedes said the specially-designed kit would also be made available to fans, with limited editions planned through the year.

The range will include apparel, footwear and accessories and will be unveiled next month before the season starts in Australia on March 16.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025, partnering Charles Leclerc. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

"Our partnership with adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team," Mercedes principal Toto Wolff said in a statement.

Hamilton has been replaced at the team by 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli who will partner George Russell.

Mercedes also had fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, for whom Hamilton was an ambassador, as a partner last season.