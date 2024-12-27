Nate Saunders makes his early prediction for the winner of the 2025 F1 championship. (1:49)

Lewis Hamilton has held "concrete talks" about investing in MotoGP outfit KTM, according to the brand's boss.

Hamilton, the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time, with seven world titles and 105 race victories, is a lifelong fan of motorcycle racing's elite series and said in June that he was "definitely interested about equity."

KTM -- who are represented by two teams in MotoGP and also are involved in Moto2 and Moto3 -- are currently engulfed in a financial crisis, and their motorsports director Pit Beirer has revealed they are open to outside investment.

Hamilton, he said, is one of many parties interested in a buy-in.

"I can only say that we had very interesting discussions with his management," Beirer told Speedweek.

"It's no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about his own team.

"Here, too, there are concrete talks."

Lewis Hamilton has revealed in the past that he is interested in owning a MotoGP team. MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hamilton has already ventured into team ownership, becoming a part-owner of the Denver Broncos in the NFL in 2022 and founding Team X44 in Extreme E.

The 39-year-old, who is joining Ferrari from Mercedes next season, is also good friends with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

KTM have a works team in MotoGP, along with Tech3, and are backed by Red Bull, one of Ferrari's biggest F1 rivals.