Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has spent seven years donning the team's infamous red garb, which he said has always been the most iconic on the grid. On Tuesday, he said this year's kit makes the team the coolest, too.

"It's so cool, because when I joined the team seven years ago and even before for the Ferrari driver academy, I would say that the team kit was just the team kit. Where, you will put the sponsors and everything. But it has changed so much over the last years and now it's a statement, every time you put the team kit on, it's actually a very cool piece," Leclerc said.

"Like, actually, I love the jacket that I'm wearing tonight and its pieces you could actually wear in the street just because I feel confident and good about it. So that is really good to see and I think it's a great addition to the paddock. It's always been the most iconic team, but now we are also the coolest, so that's cool."

Fashion will be a hot topic at Maranello this season, with Leclerc being joined on the grid by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton said he is looking forward to making his debut at the season-opening Melbourne Grand Prix, which is scheduled for March 16.

"Now embarking on something brand new, for me, and something I didn't think would happen when I turned 40. I'm still pinching myself," Hamilton said.

"Next week when I get to the race, I'm going to be starting a Grands Prix, in red. Like, wow. It's ... I don't have the words to really explain just how excited I am. But I'm trying to just stay cool and calm, but for sure, arriving in red [at Melbourne] is going to be cool."