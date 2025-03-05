Nicole Briscoe is joined by Laurence Edmondson to discuss which rookies everyone needs to look out for in the upcoming Formula One season. (1:24)

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers have said the 2024 race generated $934 million in revenue.

A report issued this week said the event raised $45m in taxes, of which $15.5m will be spent on schools across Nevada.

Spending figures revealed tourists spent an average of $2400 during their stay for the race, almost double the average spent by visitors in other parts of the year.

The second instalment of the Las Vegas race, won by George Russell, had a global television audience of 56.1 million.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held for a third year running in the 2025 season. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

F1's race in Las Vegas is the only one which sees the championship act as both promoter and host, meaning there is no private organising committee and the championship itself owns the facility and surrounding buildings.

F1 has just announced that the Grand Prix Plaza -- the permanent building which makes up the Las Vegas GP pit complex and paddock area -- will open as an immersive fan experience on March 29 this year.

It will feature an interactive museum, F1 simulators, and a kart track which uses part of the Las Vegas Strip circuit.

"Grand Prix Plaza represents a significant investment in the future of Formula 1 in Las Vegas," Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and chief commercial officer for F1 said. "These new attractions will offer unprecedented access to F1, giving many fans their first up-close look at a Formula 1 car before stepping into a racing simulator or even karting on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

"As part of our steadfast commitment to Las Vegas, we are thrilled to offer significantly discounted pricing to locals so that Grand Prix Plaza is an easily accessible community asset all year long.

"Grand Prix Plaza is one of the jewels of F1 in North America, and we know it will provide access and experiences that will grow the sport's fanbase."

The circuit is held with the iconic backdrop of Las Vegas itself, with a long back straight down The Strip.

After a first instalment dogged by local complaints, issues with the traffic and fears over traffic, the 2024 edition ran far more smoothly.