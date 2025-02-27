Open Extended Reactions

The experience opens March 29, 2025. Las Vegas Grand Prix

The organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will open a series of Formula 1-themed attraction in the circuit's pit building from March 29 this year.

The 39-acre Grand Prix Plaza, which is home to F1's paddock over the weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will open to the public and offer interactive experiences, go-karting and race sims.

The main attraction, F1X, will exhibit cars and artifacts from the sport's 75-year history, as well as an experience in which visitors will be invited to design their own car before overseeing its progress from a pit wall in a virtual race.

A go-karting experience on level one of the pit building will feature a 31-corner circuit, including a neon-lit straight, and karts that mimic an F1 car's DRS and ERS.

F1 sims, an F1 store and food offerings will also be part of the complex.

Prices for F1X start at $79, although a lower price of $59 is on offer to locals. Go-karting is priced at £37 with a rate of $30 for locals.

F1X will exhibit cars from the sport's 75 years. Las Vegas Grand Prix

"Grand Prix Plaza represents a significant investment in the future of Formula 1 in Las Vegas," Emily Prazer, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said.

"These new attractions will offer unprecedented access to F1, giving many fans their first up-close look at a Formula 1 car before stepping into a racing simulator or even karting on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

"As part of our steadfast commitment to Las Vegas, we are thrilled to offer significantly discounted pricing to locals so that Grand Prix Plaza is an easily accessible community asset all year long. Grand Prix Plaza is one of the jewels of F1 in North America, and we know it will provide access and experiences that will grow the sport's fan base."