Formula 1 will return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028 as part of a new deal with the Portimão circuit in the Algarve region.

The 2.891-mile circuit, built in 2008, hosted two grands prix during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 after it was drafted into the calendar to fill gaps created by restrictions on worldwide travel.

The new two-year deal has been stuck by F1 with the Portuguese government, Turismo de Portugal, and promoter Parkalgar, Parques Tecnológicos e Desportivos, S.A.

The 2027 race will take the place of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which is due to host the final race of its contract in 2026 and will not renew for 2027.

The Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will also be in the final year of its contract next season.

"I'm delighted to see Portimão return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats. The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix is the highest that it has ever been."