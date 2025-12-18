Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen will race with the No. 3 formerly belonging to Daniel Ricciardo in 2026, a deviation from his old career racing number of 33.

Sources have told ESPN Verstappen sought out Ricciardo for permission to use the number.

Formula 1's rules mean drivers race with a specific number they choose to carry with them for their whole career.

The rules also state that a number stays assigned to a driver until it has been inactive for two seasons, meaning Verstappen was free to move on from 33.

Max Verstappen will take the No. 3 that formerly belonged to Daniel Ricciardo next season. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

As Ricciardo's last race was the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, it still was not eligible to use under the rules until the two had spoken.

After the discussion Ricciardo then gave his permission for the number to be used early.

Verstappen joked last year that he had wanted to race with No. 69, but had been talked around by his father Jos.

Since 2022, Verstappen raced with the No. 1 on his car as world champion, but Lando Norris will do so in 2026 having won the title in Abu Dhabi.

Champions have the option to take number one -- Verstappen did so, but Lewis Hamilton kept his No. 44 when he was champion.

Ricciardo raced with the No. 3 when teammates with Verstappen between 2016 and 2018 and right through until his final race, the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo said in the aftermath of his abrupt departure that Verstappen was one of the few drivers to reach out to check how he was doing.