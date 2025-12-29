Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 last raced at Portugal's Portimao circuit in 2020 and 2021 as a temporary venue during the coronavirus pandemic. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

As Formula 1 enters a new period of regulations in 2026, there are lots of changes on the horizon, one of which is race locations.

As the sport grows more popular globally, more countries and circuits want a slice of the Formula 1 economy, with new and past circuits touted as future grands prix hosts.

Over the last 12 months, reports have suggested that Formula 1 could introduce new races in Thailand and Rwanda, and see the return of grands prix in Malaysia and South Africa, as deals are negotiated and some projects register their interest.

In December, a two-year deal was agreed for Portugal's Portimao circuit to return to the F1 calendar for 2027 and 2028.

But as new locations are confirmed, others must move aside, so we break down how the calendar stacks up over the next few years.

25-race limit

The Concorde Agreement is a tripartite agreement that governs the sport's terms between the FIA, F1 teams, and F1 owners Liberty Media and the current term ends at the end of 2025 (a new one was signed in December), with a new five-year deal from 2026-2030. As part of the current deal, there is an upper limit of 25 races per year.

With growing global popularity, the F1 calendar has steadily grown, with 23 races in 2021 and 2022, up to 24 since 2023 with the U.S. as the country with the most races (three: Las Vegas, Miami, Texas). However, the increase to 24 was unpopular and criticised by drivers like Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, as well as other staff in the paddock, saying the schedule is unsustainable and "way over the limit."

Last year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the calendar would remain capped at 24 races, despite interest from other host venues around the world.

ESPN sources said these countries include: South Korea, Thailand, China, South Africa, Rwanda, Malaysia, India, New York and Chicago.

Alain Prost beat Ayrton Senna to win the last edition of the South African Grand Prix in 1993. LAT Images

Africa, Malaysia, Thailand races - what we know

Kyalami, South Africa:

South Africa has hosted 23 races in F1 history, with three in East London in the 1960s, and the remainder in Kyalami with the last one in 1993.

While Cape Town has previously been mentioned as a possibility, Kyalami circuit is at a more advanced stage. In June, Kyalami circuit represenatives said plans to upgrade its facility to Grade 1 status (required to host F1) were approved by the FIA, which makes it eligible as a host (and the most logical host) once the work is complete.

However, as keen as F1 seems to be for a race in Africa, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in May 2025 a race deal is a long way off. In August 2024, Domenicali told Autosport: "We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment, and the right strategic plan."

Rwanda:

Rwanda has also been a contender for another circuit facility in Africa, so keen in fact that there were "serious" talks in 2024 with Domenicali saying the country presented a "good plan."

Lewis Hamilton has also continually thrown his support behind a race in Africa, backing early proposals for Kyalami a few years ago, saying it would be a "huge dream" to race in the continent. As for Rwanda, he spent the 2024 F1 summer break travelling around Africa and said: "Rwanda is one of my favourite places I've been to. I've been doing a lot of work in the background and spoken to people in Rwanda and South Africa. That's a long project, but it's amazing that they're so keen to get it [F1]."

However, in the latest development in February 2025, F1 was urged by DR Congo foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner to end talks with Rwanda amid conflict between the countries as it risks having its brand "smeared by a blood-stained association." F1 said it was "monitoring the situation."

Bangkok, Thailand:

Thailand is aiming for a street race from 2028. While Thailand does have an FIA accredited track in Buriram in the northeast of the country -- the Chang International Circuit -- which currently hosts MotoGP, the proposal is for a street race in the kingdom's capital.

In June 2025, the Thai government approved a $1.23 billion bid for five events between 2028-2032, but there have been no further updates since.

The proposed track would be a 3.54-mile street circuit located between the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station and Chatuchak Park in an area to the north of the city's centre.

2017 Malaysian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen took his second race win in a Red Bull over Lewis Hamilton in the final race at Sepang. Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images

Sepang, Malaysia

As if the South-East Asia section of the F1 calendar wasn't popular enough -- with races in Singapore, Japan, China, and now Thailand a possibility -- Malaysia is often touted as a potential venue to return but it won't be in the foreseeable future.

Sepang joined the F1 calendar in 1999 and raced every year until 2017. The circuit saw dramatic wet-weather races in 1999 with Michael Schumacher and 2009 with Jenson Button and clashes for Mercedes during Nico Rosberg & Lewis Hamilton's rivalry in front of the team's Malaysian title sponsor Petronas, but declining ticket sales and rising costs bumped it off the F1 calendar.

According to Reuters, Petronas sought to bring it back for 2026, but the Malaysian government said hosting an F1 event was "very expensive" and ultimately unaffordable as hosting fees were reported to be around $70 million.

In November 2025, Autosport reported the circuit representatives said returning is not impossible providing they could find the right corporate partner to help fund it, but admitted there is stiff competition in hosting races nowadays. "If ever Formula 1 were to come back, we are ready to host," they said.

Carlos Sainz in action during an exhibition with Williams at the Madring F1 circuit in Madrid. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Confirmed circuits - the complete list

New for 2026 is Madrid's Madring, which will be the new host of the Spanish Grand Prix until 2035. Barcelona is set to host a race under the guise of the Barcelona Grand Prix, but drops off after 2026.

From 2027, F1 will venture back to Portugal to Portimao for two years until 2028.

And remember the European Grand Prix -- the race which had varing locations around Europe between 1983 and 2016? F1 is introducing a similar concept as Belgium's contract runs to 2031, but will miss 2028 and 2030. The alternate locations could pave the way for other European circuits to temporarily join the calendar, such as those in France and Germany which dropped off in recent years, but F1 is yet to confirm the potential locations.

