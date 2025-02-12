Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 has said it is closely monitoring developments after concerns were raised by the Democratic Republic of Congo over a potential race in Rwanda.

In a letter to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali on Tuesday, DR Congo foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged the Liberty Media-owned sport to end talks with Rwanda as it risks having its brand "smeared by a blood-stained association."

Rwanda and South Africa are both bidding to stage a grand prix in 2027, with F1 prioritising a return to Africa having not raced on the continent since 1993.

After Wagner implored Domenicali to "rule Rwanda out as a potential host," the sport said it was monitoring the situation.

"We have been closely monitoring the developments relating to the DRC and Rwanda and continue to do so," a spokesman said.

"We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula 1 race.

"We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values."

Fighting between the DRC army and M23 rebels in eastern Congo has killed thousands since early 2022 and displaced over one million people.

Rwanda has been accused by Congo, the United Nations and some Western countries of supporting the M23 with troops and weapons.

Rwanda insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.

Rwanda has been in talks about hosting a Formula 1 race in the future. Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

Wagner, who has called on football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to end sponsorship agreements with Rwanda, wrote in her letter to F1 on Tuesday: "While I applaud Formula 1's desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.

"Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global Motorsport?"

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced in December, before Formula 1's governing body held a prize-giving gala in Kigali, that his country wanted a race.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has been involved in efforts behind the scenes with both Rwanda and South Africa, which hosted the last race in Africa at Kyalami.

Wagner said she would "wholeheartedly support" a South African bid.

"South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the very regime you seek to do business with," she added.

"For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something."

South African troops are in Congo as part of U.N. and Southern African missions. Thirteen had died in fighting with rebels up to the end of January.

Information by Reuters has been used in this report.