Open Extended Reactions

Rwanda president Paul Kagame has confirmed his country is bidding to host a grand prix in the future and said "good progress" has been made in discussions with Formula 1.

Over the past year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made no secret of his desire for the sport to return to the African continent, which has not hosted a grand prix since the 1993 South Africa Grand Prix at Kyalami.

Kagame was speaking ahead of this year's FIA prize-giving ceremony, which is being hosted in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, on Friday night.

Rwanda president Paul Kagame has confirmed the country wants to host an F1 race. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 grand prix," he said.

"A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at F1 for the good progress in our discussions so far.

"I assure you we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it deserves.

"Together we will build something that we can all be proud of."

Rwanda's plans are based around the construction of a permanent circuit near the new Bugesera airport, 40 kilometers south of Kigali.

Domenicali described the country's plans as "serious" in an interview with Autosport in August, but the addition of the race to a future F1 calendar has not yet been confirmed.

Kagame added: "It is so important for countries in every region and every income level to have a fair shot at hosting international sporting events.

"Sometimes when a nontraditional host country is announced, it is as if we did something wrong. If you judge by especially the media reaction, these attitudes have to be left in the past and the role of sports governing bodies is absolutely central."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met with the Rwandan minister of sport, Richard Nyirishema, at the governing body's general assembly this week.

"To be here in Rwanda for such an important moment in the FIA's calendar is a testament to the strength of this nation, in particular it's growing influence in motorsport," Ben Sulayem said.

"We are aligned on our values and shared goals across key sectors such as innovation, sustainability, and road safety, and I look forward to our continued partnership. The future of motorsport in Africa is bright."

Max Verstappen is due to receive the F1 drivers' championship trophy in a ceremony in Kigali on Friday evening.

He is also set to serve a penalty for swearing during a news conference at this year's Singapore Grand Prix, which will include working with a "grassroots development programme" organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club.