Aston Martin reveal AMR25 for 2025 F1 season

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Martin has become the latest Formula 1 team to reveal their car ahead of the 2025 season.

All 10 teams unveiled their liveries during F1's launch event in London on Tuesday, but the new paint schemes were applied to show cars rather than the actual race cars that will compete on track this year.

Aston Martin opted to launch its new car, the AMR25, via an online reveal on Sunday, with drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll set to debut it on track during a promotional filming day in Bahrain on Monday.

After challenging for podiums at the start of 2023, Aston Martin fell into the midfield pack last year and finished fifth in the constructors' championship.

The team signed design genius Adrian Newey from Red Bull midway through 2024, but the 66-year-old, who is now also a financial partner in the team, does not start work until early March and has had no influence on the car launched on Sunday.

Aston Martin launched their 2025 car on Sunday. @astonmartinf1

In an attempt to address the issues of last year's AMR24, Aston Martin's design office has focused resources on increasing low-speed downforce and improving mid-corner balance.

"For this year's car we've really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season," team principal and CEO Andy Cowell said. "We've focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we've pushed hard to make it more benign.

"We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won't be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026."

The team describes the AMR25 as an "evolution", but the new car features significant aerodynamic changes, including new front and rear wings, reprofiled sidepods with deeper undercuts, and a revised floor.

"We learnt a lot in 2024 and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25," Alonso said. "The competition is going to be very tight this year in the last year of the of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC [Aston Martin Racing Technology Centre] to make sure we are ready."

Monday's filming day will provide 200km of track running before the team takes part in preseason testing in Bahrain from Wednesday to Friday.

The first race of the 2025 season will take place in Australia on March 16.

- F1 75 Live: What worked, what didn't and the event's future

- F1 livery Power Rankings: Grid's best paint schemes in 2025

- F1 in 2025: Key dates, season calendar

.