Open Extended Reactions

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has criticized McLaren boss Zak Brown for lacking "empathy" when addressing Oscar Piastri after he lost out on the Formula 1 drivers' title on Sunday.

Piastri, who had an outside shot at the championship heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finished second in the race and third in the championship -- and appeared despondent on team radio while being consoled by his race engineer.

McLaren CEO Brown, who had just enthusiastically congratulated Lando Norris for his title victory, interrupted that conversation to say: "What a season, what a season. You're a star. Seven wins. We love ya. We'll do it again next year. Thank you Oscar for everything you've done. What a year."

He added: "Oscar, very proud of you. Awesome. What a team player. We go again next year. See you on the podium."

Oscar Piastri and McLaren boss Zak Brown pictured after qualifying in Abu Dhabi. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Rosberg, who won the 2016 F1 title in Abu Dhabi, said Brown should have chosen a different tone on such a difficult day for Piastri.

"That's his most horrible moment in his racing career," Rosberg said on Sky Sports F1. "Maybe Zak could have had a little more empathy there, rather than celebrating. He could have said, 'Next year will be your year,' but it's difficult for Zak because he's so ecstatic at the same time."