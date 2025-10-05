Most F1 seasons on one team: Hamilton, Verstappen, more

When Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025, the Formula One driver's record-breaking relationship with Mercedes came to an end. Max Verstappen now has the longest active streak with a single team, having represented Red Bull since 2016.
Hamilton had been with the Mercedes brand since 2013. The seven-time Formula One champion began his F1 career with McLaren in 2007.
Where does Hamilton's stint with Mercedes rank among the longest in class history? Here's a look at the F1 drivers who have spent the most seasons with one team.
12 seasons - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes (2013-2025)
11 seasons - Michael Schumacher and Ferrari (1996-2006)
10 seasons - Max Verstappen and Red Bull (2016-present)
9 seasons - Mark Webber and Jaguar/Red Bull (2003-04, '07-13)
9 seasons - David Coulthard and McLaren (1996-2004)
9 seasons - Jim Clark and Lotus (1960-68)
9 seasons - Jacques Laffite and Ligier (1976-82, '85-86)
9 seasons - Mika Hakkinen and McLaren (1993-2001)
8 seasons - Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari (2007-09, '14-18)
8 seasons - Felipe Massa and Ferrari (2006-13)
8 seasons - Nick Heidfeld and Sauber (2001-03, '06-10)
8 seasons - Fernando Alonso and Renault/Alpine (2003-06, '08-09, '21-22)
8 seasons - Pierluigi Martini and Minardi (1985, '88-91, '93-95)
