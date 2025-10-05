Most F1 seasons on one team: Hamilton, Verstappen, more

Open Extended Reactions

When Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025, the Formula One driver's record-breaking relationship with Mercedes came to an end. Max Verstappen now has the longest active streak with a single team, having represented Red Bull since 2016.

Hamilton had been with the Mercedes brand since 2013. The seven-time Formula One champion began his F1 career with McLaren in 2007.

Where does Hamilton's stint with Mercedes rank among the longest in class history? Here's a look at the F1 drivers who have spent the most seasons with one team.

