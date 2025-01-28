Lewis Hamilton gets behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car for the first time in his career. (2:37)

The sights and sounds of Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari drive

Lewis Hamilton is continuing to get to grips with life as a Ferrari driver during a private test session for him and teammate Charles Leclerc in Barcelona this week.

Ferrari has booked the Circuit de Catalunya, host of the Spanish Grand Prix, for three days in a test running from Jan. 28-30.

On Tuesday, Ferrari shared images of Hamilton and Leclerc driving the SF-23 car, used in the 2023 season.

Hamilton and Leclerc will rotate duties through the test, although Ferrari did not confirm the specifics of the schedule as it is subject to change.

F1's "Testing of Previous Car" [TPC] rules limit current race drivers to 1000km of running in old F1 cars over the year.

Under TPC, Hamilton completed 30 laps (89 km) of Ferrari's test track at Fiorano last Wednesday in the same car, as part of his highly anticipated debut with the Italian team.

This week Ferrari released imagery of Hamilton in Ferrari race suits for the first time.

The seven-time world champion's move to Ferrari has dominated F1 headlines so far this offseason.

He and Leclerc will take part in a Pirelli tyre test at the Barcelona circuit on Feb. 4-5, using a modified 2024 'mule' car.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are in Barcelona for Ferrair testing before the new F1 season. Ferrari

Although F1's regulations severely limit testing, Ferrari has made sure it has given Hamilton as much track time as possible.

Hamilton will get his first feel for Ferrari's 2025 car on Feb. 19, when Ferrari officially launches its car. Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to complete laps of the Fiorano track in the new challenger, weather permitting.

The following week, Ferrari and the other nine F1 teams will take part in three days of preseason testing in Bahrain from Feb. 26-28, before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Speaking of his first laps in a Ferrari at Fiorano last week, Hamilton said: "When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car. It was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the tifosi [fans]. But to now witness it first hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring.

"That passion runs through their veins and you can't help but be energised by it. I'm so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get started."