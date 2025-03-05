F1's balance of power: Does each team have a clear-cut No. 1?

Lewis Hamilton says he is looking forward to his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix after successful testing in Bahrain. (0:59)

Formula 1 teams are built to be united, but they rarely stay that way. It's a situation unlike any other sport, in that drivers say the first person they have to beat is their teammate.

Every driver pairing has a power dynamic that shifts over time. Some teams have a clear leader from day one, others let the results decide. When the margins are as thin as they are in F1, though, the balance of power inside a team can determine who wins, who loses and how a season unfolds.

This year, some teams face an obvious hierarchy, some appear one-sided, some are closer than they may appear at first glance, while others are heading for conflict. Let's break down the balance of power across the grid.

McLaren: Norris 60% - 40% Piastri

Lando Norris is the established leader at McLaren -- for now. He won four times to Oscar Piastri's two last year, and his clutch drive in Abu Dhabi clinched McLaren its first constructors' championship of this millennium. Going into the first race of the year with the best car, though, McLaren is braced for a complicated year.

The balance of power could shift quickly and dramatically if the opening races of the season go Piastri's way -- starting with his home race, Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix. Whether McLaren is up for the task of dealing with that remains to be seen, given how it bungled the Hungarian Grand Prix saga last year and then the controversial "papaya rules" call that allowed the two drivers to race one another.

Ferrari: Hamilton 55% - 45% Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has been the face of Ferrari since 2019, and part of the junior program for even longer. But Lewis Hamilton is the headline act before completing a single grand prix lap in red. His arrival changes everything -- he's the superstar signing and the driver with the trophies, backing and expectations.

Ferrari will have its hands full in 2025 trying to manage two drivers in Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc who are desperate to end the Italian marque's title drought. Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari has made a point of not showing clear favoritism, and Leclerc's early-season form could reinforce that balance. He knows the car, the systems and the people, but if Hamilton starts winning, the weight of Ferrari's world could shift toward him.

Right now, Hamilton holds a slight edge just because the intrigue and excitement of the past few weeks, but this fight is wide open. It's the most compelling intra-team battle F1 has seen in years.

Red Bull: Verstappen 95% - 5% Lawson

Red Bull is Max Verstappen's team, full stop, and for good reason. The Dutchman has become the ultimate teammate-killer, with his robotic consistency and ruthless race craft allowing Red Bull to give him strategies that would be unthinkable for anyone else. On his day, he is nearly unbeatable. He often outperforms his car.

This year, youngster Liam Lawson steps into perhaps the hardest job in Formula 1. He doesn't need to look far to see what happens if he isn't up to the test -- every Verstappen teammate since Daniel Ricciardo has left with their reputation in tatters. Lawson won't be expected to match Verstappen race-to-race, but we've seen how even the most talented drivers can spiral while trying to measure up to the four-time world champion. Lawson earned this seat on merit, and he'll back himself to prove he belongs.

Mercedes Russell 70% - 30% Antonelli

With Hamilton gone, this is George Russell's moment to lead Mercedes into its new era. He has the experience and wins and should be the clear leader in 2025. His contract beyond this year remains unresolved, which leaves some uncertainty over his long-term status -- but for now this is his team.

His rookie teammate, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, is a special talent and might fairly be viewed as Mercedes' longer-term future. Signed at just 18 years of age, the Italian comes in with huge expectations, but Mercedes knows this will likely be a season of highs and lows. Antonelli races on the ragged edge, and mistakes -- like his practice crash in Monza last year -- could happen more than once.

Russell is the polished, proven driver. Heading into the season, he is comfortably the guy for the Silver Arrows, but that gap could close quickly if Antonelli lives up to the hype. If the Italian teenager can win this year, he'll cement his status as the next big thing, both within Mercedes and F1 more broadly.

Aston Martin: Alonso 50% - 50% Stroll

Hold up, what? I bet you're scratching your head in disbelief. If this were purely about driving talent, it would be a landslide in Fernando Alonso's favor. At Aston Martin, though, talent isn't the only currency. Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, appears to be on a never-ending contract, making his seat one of the most secure in F1 -- regardless of performance.

Aston Martin could have pursued Carlos Sainz or Yuki Tsunoda last year, but neither was seriously considered. Alonso is the clear leader on track, but the internal team dynamic tells a different story. Former team boss Mike Krack made the laughable claim that there was only a "very small" gap between Alonso and Stroll -- highlighting the protective bubble the latter operates in.

That's why this has to be a 50-50 split. Still don't believe it? Consider the growing rumors that Lawrence Stroll wants to launch a big-money bid for Verstappen in the future. If that happens, most believe Alonso would be the one to make way.

Alpine: Gasly 90% - 10% Doohan

With Esteban Ocon out of the picture, Pierre Gasly is Alpine's undisputed leader. He helped orchestrate the team's stunning double podium in Brazil last year and has delivered consistently since leaving the Red Bull program. He looks settled for the long term, but his new teammate, rookie Jack Doohan, already appears to be on borrowed time.

The arrival of Franco Colapinto in a reserve role made sense from a competitive standpoint, but it hardly suggests Alpine sees Doohan as a long-term solution. A promising talent, Doohan enters his first full season with the sword of Damocles hanging over him, and many in the paddock doubt he'll still be in the car by May's Miami Grand Prix. His status as a long-time Alpine junior gives him some rope -- the team has invested heavily in his career -- but it's an unenviable position to be in.

Haas: Ocon 75% - 25% Bearman

Ocon is the most accomplished driver Haas has ever had, full stop. The team has never fielded a race winner before, and while the Frenchman's move from Alpine may seem like a step down, his pedigree and experience give him a clear edge in this head-to-head. This isn't a typical veteran-rookie pairing, though -- Oliver Bearman makes it competitive.

The 19-year-old Brit turned heads with his super-sub performance for Ferrari last year and has impressed Haas every time he's stepped into the cockpit. He has an old head on young shoulders, and Ferrari's continued investment in him shows how highly rated he is. Haas has an exciting driver lineup on its hands, and Bearman is one of the new faces to watch closely this season.

Racing Bulls: Tsunoda 75% - 25% Hadjar

This is a weird one. By any reasonable measure, Tsunoda has earned a step up to Red Bull, but it's a move that seems destined never to happen. Despite his strong form, Red Bull has hinted that he won't stay beyond this year. In terms of pure performance, though, Tsunoda is as strong a driver as a team of the Racing Bulls' stature could hope for right now.

Isack Hadjar, meanwhile, is a complete wildcard. His promotion came late, only after Sergio Pérez's exit cleared the way for Lawson at the senior team. Hadjar's F2 campaign last year was inconsistent, and it's unclear whether Red Bull truly felt he was ready or simply ran out of other options. The 20-year-old enters F1 with low expectations and little hype, which, given the ruthlessness of Red Bull's system, might actually be the best position to be in.

Williams: Sainz 50% - 50% Albon

For the first time in years, Williams has a lineup that feels like a genuine statement of intent. Sainz arrives as a race winner, fresh from Ferrari, and arguably in the prime of his career. This is a step down the grid for him, though -- a move no driver in his position would have chosen willingly. Instead of fighting for race wins, Sainz now fronts an ambitious rebuild.

Let's not downplay Alex Albon, though, the man who has been key for Williams for so long. He's been instrumental in dragging the team forward through its tough recent seasons, a consistent performer who knows the operation inside and out. His influence isn't just on the track, he's embedded in Williams' long-term vision, having helped lay the groundwork for their recent resurgence. He owes them for reviving his career, but they owe him for all he's given back since joining in 2022.

It's hard to call a clear leader here. Sainz brings pedigree and experience at the front, Albon brings stability and deep ties to the team. In a year when Williams hopes to take the next step, their balance of power is an open question -- one that will only be answered once the season begins.

Sauber: Hülkenberg 60% - 40% Bortoleto

Sauber might be heading into 2025 at the back of the pack, but their driver lineup is anything but dull. Nico Hülkenberg brings experience and consistency, having excelled in his two seasons since returning to F1 with Haas. If the car gives him half a chance, he'll drag it further up the order than it belongs.

Alongside him is the reigning Formula 2 champion, Gabriel Bortoleto, arguably the most well-rounded rookie F1 has seen in years. The Brazilian finds himself in the unenviable position of starting his career with a backmarker, much like mentor Fernando Alonso did with Minardi in 2001. But in a team with few expectations beyond beating his teammate, that challenge is straightforward: if Bortoleto can get the better of Hülkenberg, he'll quickly cement his status as a rising star.