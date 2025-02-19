Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton completed his first laps in Ferrari's new 2025 car on Wednesday as the seven-time Formula 1 world champion continued his preparation for a huge season in red.

Hamilton, a marquee signing from rivals Mercedes, had already driven some of Ferrari's older machines leading up to the Maranello shakedown but Wednesday provided crucial track time in the car he hopes will propel him to a record-breaking eighth title.

Hamilton and new teammate Charles Leclerc both completed laps around Fiorano, Ferrari's test circuit next to their iconic factory, a day after the SF-25 was officially launched in London.

Lewis Hamilton took over from Charles Leclerc in the afternoon for his debut in the new Ferrari car Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The Briton said he was "invigorated" by his move in front of a packed O2 Arena before swiftly travelling to Italy for media interviews and laps, with Ferrari having 200km of shakedown to use under filming day regulations.

Hamilton, 40, had initially driven in a 2022 Ferrari at Fiorano in January before taking a 2023 car for a spin in Barcelona during a three-day private test where he also crashed.

Preseason testing starts next week, from Feb. 26-28, while the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is on March 16-18.

Ferrari fans turned up in their masses to watch Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in action FEDERICO SCOPPA/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday provided Hamilton a chance to get to grips with the new car before preseason testing Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Ferrari fans will be hoping the Scuderia end their decade-plus trophy drought. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Hamilton joins Ferrari aiming to win a record eighth world title Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Hamilton will next drive the SF-25 at preseason testing on Feb. 26-28 Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images