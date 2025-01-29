Lewis Hamilton gets behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car for the first time in his career. (2:37)

Lewis Hamilton crashed during the second day of Ferrari's private test at the Circuit de Cataunya on Wednesday, a source has told ESPN.

Hamilton is understood to have run off the circuit and into the barriers during the private test in Barcelona, which is taking place in a modified version of the team's 2023 car, the SF-23.

A source has told ESPN that the seven-time world champion was unhurt in the incident and Ferrari are confident the incident will not have a negative impact on the rest of its schedule.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are swapping driving duties for Ferrari at the Barcelona circuit, which is being run under the 'Testing of a Previous Car' (TPC) regulations.

Ferrari's test is happening behind closed doors, with no media access.

It's not the first time Hamilton has overstepped the limits of a car before turning a wheel in anger for his new team.

Before his rookie season with McLaren in January 2007, Hamilton was involved in a high-speed crash in Valencia, while he crashed his Mercedes on his first day of testing in Jerez in February 2013.

Ferrari are trying to give Hamilton as much track time as possible before he debuts on a Grand Prix weekend.

Under TPC, Hamilton completed 30 laps (89 km) of Ferrari's test track at Fiorano last Wednesday in the same SF-23 car, while he is undertaking a three-day test in Barcelona this week.

He and Leclerc will take part in a Pirelli tyre test at the Barcelona circuit on Feb. 4-5, using a modified 2024 "mule" car.

Hamilton will then drive Ferrari's 2025 car for the first time on Feb. 19, when Ferrari officially launches its car. Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to complete laps of the Fiorano track in the new challenger, weather permitting.

The following week, Ferrari and the other nine F1 teams will take part in three days of preseason testing in Bahrain from Feb. 26-28, before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.