Open Extended Reactions

Johnny Herbert will no longer serve as an FIA race steward due to his media work. Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Former driver-turned-pundit Johnny Herbert will no longer serve as an FIA race steward for Formula 1 races due to the "incompatible" dual roles he was trying to serve.

Quotes which Herbert -- who previously worked as a pundit for Sky Sports -- gave to two websites, Casinoutanspelpaus.io and Plejmo.com, circulated in the media this week.

The Briton's dual role as a pundit and steward attracted criticism last season.

Herbert was on the receiving end of criticism from Max Verstappen and his father Jos last year after being one of the stewards who gave the Red Bull driver a 20-second penalty for an aggressive move on McLaren's Lando Norris.

Afterwards, Verstappen suggested certain stewards had more sympathy to particular drivers, adding: "I don't think stewards should talk to the media at all."

Herbert had been due to serve as one of the four stewards at the season opening Australian Grand Prix on March 18.

"There are still going to be incidents [in Australia], there are still going to be complaints from teams and drivers and we're going to have to deal with that as normal," Herbert told Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

"The way that the racing rules have gone, it's made it more as racing was when we were doing karting. I know George Russell mentioned that, it was crazy, this apex stuff and now we've given space on the exits.

"We never did that in karting, that was never part of it. And I never accepted this giving space."

Herbert also told SafestBettingSites.co.uk last November: "I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times, who expresses what he thinks."

On Wednesday, the FIA confirmed Herbert will no longer continue on the rotating panel of stewards.

"It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of an F1 driver steward for the FIA," the governing body said in a statement.

"Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to the role.

"However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible. We thank him for this service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The subject of race stewards was a big one in 2024, with consistency of decision-making a constant talking point.

George Russell and the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) have called on the FIA to appoint permanent stewards who are paid a salary for the position, but so far the governing body has resisted moving in that direction.