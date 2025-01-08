Hamilton, Ferrari and the storylines set to define F1 in 2025

We're a week into 2025, but there's still seven weeks until anticipation for the new year's Formula 1 season will truly begin to build, with the annual preseason test taking place Feb. 26-28 in Bahrain. That won't stop us from looking ahead, though, because there's plenty to unpack long before a single wheel will be turned in anger.

A legend of the sport finds himself in new colours. There's a wide-open title fight. One of the sport's most dominant teams is on the brink of implosion. And there is a youth revolution afoot.

Nate Saunders breaks down the storylines that will define F1 in 2025.

Hamilton at Ferrari

Few driver moves could be as big as Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari. The sport's most accomplished driver joining its most famous, successful team, and the excitement surrounding that move will be reflected in how much attention the Italian outfit will receive in the opening months of the season.

From the outside, it appears to be a match made in heaven. Compelling narratives run throughout every element of this partnership. The most obvious is championships.

After spending 12 years with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton moves over to Ferrari for 2025. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ferrari has not won the drivers' title since Hamilton's rookie year, 2007, or the constructors' title since 2008. Hamilton still feels he was robbed of an eighth championship in 2021, an achievement that would have moved him clear of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher for the most in history. He now has the chance to not only win that eighth title in Ferrari red, but he can also emulate Schumacher's 2000 achievement in ending a long and painful drought.

Then there's the man in the other car. Charles Leclerc has been the face of Ferrari since he joined in 2019 and has shouldered the immense pressure that comes with driving for Enzo's iconic squad. In 2024, he finally ended his Monaco Grand Prix curse and he finished the season as the strongest driver on the grid, winning memorably at Monza and then again in Austin to help Ferrari take the constructors' title fight with McLaren down to the wire. Leclerc looked like a title contender in 2022 before his and the team's season fell apart, and the arrival of Hamilton gives him a perfect opportunity to measure himself alongside a man who may well retire as the undisputed greatest of all time.

There's so many questions here: how will the two mix? Expect every qualifying session and race performance between them to be micro-analysed as the season unfolds. Can Ferrari finally win a title? And if so, will it be Hamilton's eighth or Leclerc's first? It promises to be an utterly captivating storyline, however it plays out.

A wide-open title fight

After a routine opening chunk of races, 2024 turned into one of the most unpredictable and open seasons in recent memory. Everyone bar Sergio Pérez from the top four teams won multiple times across the year, with Red Bull's midseason implosion allowing McLaren and Ferrari to fight for the constructors' championship until the end of the year.

Logic dictates that, with a big rule change coming in 2026, developments and upgrades to existing cars will be minimal. Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari all won a race in the final months of last season, with each showing different strengths and weaknesses as the schedule continued, which produced a fascinating and unpredictable show week to week.

Max Verstappen remains the man to beat; the Dutchman proved last year that he is the best driver in Formula 1 right now, with his immense talent coming to the fore in Red Bull's worst moments. McLaren and Ferrari are both targeting a strong start to the new season, as both took time to get out of the blocks in 2024, and by the time they did, Verstappen had built a comfortable buffer.

Several drivers seem ready to take the fight to Verstappen. McLaren's Lando Norris has vowed to learn from the mistakes that dogged his otherwise-stellar season, while teammate Oscar Piastri might be a dark horse if he makes another step forward. George Russell has marked himself out as a man willing to call Verstappen out in the media and will surely relish the opportunity to battle wheel-to-wheel on track. Ferrari has two drivers who will fight for the title if the car is in the right place.

It's always impossible to predict a championship fight before preseason testing, but every metric we have to measure from last season suggests the four top teams will at least start the season closer than they ever have been. If that is the case, we could be treated to something special this year.

Red Bull: a team imploding?

Red Bull felt like a circus at points last year, a never-ending headline generator on and off the track. The year started with the Christian Horner misconduct investigation, which ultimately cleared the team principal, but that appeared to create significant splinters behind the scenes. Horner's rift with Verstappen's father, Jos, intensified as the year went on, leading to speculation that advisor Helmut Marko might leave; Marko opted not to, cooling reports Verstappen was about to jump ship to Mercedes at the first opportunity. Mercedes do not appear convinced that the door is shut completely, though.

It was easy in 2024 to paint Red Bull as a team falling apart at the seams: legendary designer Adrian Newey's departure to Aston Martin was big news, while sporting director Jonathan Wheatley switched over to lead Sauber.