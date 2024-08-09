Paddock perspective on the making of Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie

Open Extended Reactions

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris have been regulars in the Formula One paddock for the past year, starring in the movie F1, which has been filming regularly at circuits in 2023 and 2024. Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Formula One is going Hollywood in 2025 courtesy of Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski, and with assistance from none other than Lewis Hamilton. The movie, titled simply "F1" and due for release on June 25 next year, has been given extraordinary access to the sport throughout the past year, filming on location in the paddock, pit lane and even on the grid at Silverstone two years running.

According to the championship itself, "the new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula One and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula One."

Much has been made of how big Netflix's hit series "Drive to Survive" has been for the sport, but there are many who feel "F1" could be even bigger. It's hard to argue; Pitt remains one of the most famous movie stars in history and Apple and Warner Brothers have gone to great lengths to make sure this looks and feels like a Formula One movie. Seeing people decked out in black APXGP -- the fictional team that employs Pitt's character -- hats has become common more recently; at points ahead of Silverstone's British Grand Prix last month, Pitt could be found striding around the paddock decked out in race overalls like any other driver would be.

Authenticity has been a key buzzword, but how have the filmmakers gone about trying to achieve that, exactly?

How real will this movie actually look?

Very, is the simple answer. APXGP had its own garage at Silverstone last year, wedged between Mercedes and Ferrari. The motorhome that appeared at the British race a year later only adds to the authenticity; it has been used both to film scenes and acted as a hub for the crew between filming.

While Pitt's involvement has gained the most attention, there are other big names attached to the project. Javier Bardem, who plays APXGP's team boss, was also on the grid at Silverstone, filming scenes that can be seen in the trailer. Bardem also filmed one brief interaction with Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

'Safe? Who said anything about safe?'

The 97-second trailer played out about half an hour before the Silverstone race in July, with the tannoys lining the grandstands pumping out the audio, which featured Queen's "We Will Rock You" over footage of the film.

Some were quick to point to the curious dialogue. The trailer started with Pitt's Hayes character talking to Irish actor Kerry Condon, who will play F1's first female technical director.

"OK. Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren: all have us beat on the straights," Pitt's Hayes says. "Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat."

When Condon's character responds with a question about how she will make that safe, Hayes replies with the memorable one liner above. Clearly, some dialogue will sound more like a blockbuster Hollywood movie than any of the interactions found in "Drive to Survive," but that's hardly surprising -- the first "F1" trailer was never going to be Hayes talking about which Pirelli tyre compound he should start a race on.

Despite some picking apart the trailer dialogue online, realism has been a key requirement for the movie makers. That can be seen in the race footage that followed the Pitt-Condon interaction, but has also been evident since seven-time world champion Hamilton, F1's winningest driver, was brought on board early in the process as an executive producer.

The APXGP car did laps of Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend. James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hamilton's input

"We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about," Hamilton said last year.

The 39-year-old Englishman will be halfway through his 19th season in F1, and first with Ferrari, when the movie comes out, and has stated his belief that there's never before been a movie that accurately depicts the sport. Fans of Ron Howard's "Rush" might disagree, but it's true that filmmakers have struggled to capture the speed and drama of a grand prix.

One infamous example is "Driven," starring Sylvester Stallone, which he originally wanted to be similar to what "F1" is shaping up to be, with a more authentic peek behind the curtain. Then-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone shut that down, leading Stallone to make one of the most lambasted racing movies ever, featuring physics-defying crash sequences and a race down the streets of Chicago.

Hamilton's input will be key. "F1" has gone to great lengths to ensure the racing scenes look like racing scenes. Pitt and co-star Damson Idris have actually been driving a modified Formula 2 car at various circuits, the results of which can be seen at the end of the trailer. Cutting-edge technology has allowed the on-track scenes to be blended into real footage, meaning it will have the feel of a race unfolding in real time around the APXGP cars. From what we've seen so far, the final product could be an incredible visual spectacle.

Pitt and Idris joined the formation lap ahead of the British Grand Prix in 2023, which also featured them lining up alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen during the national anthem.

Driver cameos

Much like "Drive to Survive" did, "F1" will take moviegoers inside the paddock. F1 owners Liberty Media have made sure every team and driver is onboard with what Apple's production company is trying to achieve.

This collaboration could be seen during this year's British GP, as Pitt and Idris filmed interview scenes in the TV media pen drivers visit after qualifying and the race. One moment here went viral as Fernando Alonso watched Pitt walk into the pen and filmed a short scene. What was not shown in the clip that circulated was Alonso walking up to Pitt and patting him on the back.

There's an amusing story about the Alonso segment, which had to be filmed on Sunday instead of Saturday. The initial plan had been to get the Aston Martin driver to film this scene while Q3 was going on, only for Alonso to make it through to the top-ten shootout anyway. Pitt was back in the pen after the race filming the same scene.

When asked by ESPN about the acting cameo at Silverstone, Alonso laughed and said: "Did you like it? It was not too difficult so I just hope it comes good on the screen."

The two-time champion won't be alone on screen. ESPN understands that the plan is for every driver on the current grid, which is unchanged from the 2023 season, to feature in some way.

APXGP "fans" were filmed hollering as Pitt arrived to the Hungaroring paddock at the Hungarian Grand Prix (he signed several autographs with several other drivers doing the same nearby), while fans in the grandstand opposite the Belgian Grand Prix pit lane were encouraged to chant the fictional team's name as another scene was filmed with the car slowly driving down the start-finish straight. Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, a cult hero from "Drive to Survive," also made a cameo in the trailer, briefly peeking his head out from the team's pit box.

Pitt and Idris have also joined numerous driver briefings, held on every Friday ahead of a race weekend. "Best driver briefing ever," Hamilton joked after their first appearance.