Two bets to make for the Australian Open men's semifinals

The stage is set for the men's semifinals of the Australian Open, featuring two thrilling matchups with plenty of betting intrigue. Jannik Sinner faces the power-packed Ben Shelton in a clash of styles, while Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev in a showdown of experience versus raw talent. Let's dive into the key dynamics of these high-stakes battles.

Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev OVER 40.5 games (-110)

With both players showcasing elite serving performances and a history of closely contested matches, this semifinal is poised to be a marathon duel. A high probability of tiebreaks and the potential for a five-set thriller make the OVER 40.5 games a compelling wager.

This match is a clash of serving titans. Djokovic's serve, a cornerstone of his game, was a model of efficiency in his quarterfinal win against Carlos Alcaraz. He posted a first-serve rate of 67% and saved all three break points he faced in the fourth set. His ability to vary serve placement, favoring wide serves from the deuce court while mixing it up in the ad court, kept Alcaraz guessing. Notably, Djokovic's aggressive second serves, with speeds consistently reaching 105 mph and above, allowed him to win 58% of his second-serve points, an impressive feat under pressure.

Djokovic's return game is one of the deadliest weapons in tennis, and it was on full display against Alcaraz. He dismantled Alcaraz's second serve, winning an astonishing 67% of those points. The pressure Djokovic applied in return games was relentless, turning Alcaraz's service games into uphill battles and giving Djokovic a constant edge. His ability to anticipate, react and punish weak serves was a master class in returning, leaving little room for Alcaraz to find any rhythm.

play 0:44 Djokovic fired up after beating Alcaraz in 4 sets No. 7 Novak Djokovic beats 3-seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

However, against Zverev, Djokovic will face a much stiffer challenge. Zverev's serve is a completely different beast, an arsenal of power and precision that doesn't easily crack under pressure.

The German matched Djokovic's efficiency in the quarters, winning 58% of his second-serve points in his win over Tommy Paul. Like Djokovic, he demonstrated an ability to raise his average second-serve speed as the match progressed. Zverev's tactical approach mirrors Djokovic's strategy, but his towering frame and raw power add an extra dimension to his game. Zverev also showed nerves of steel in high-pressured moments, saving all break points faced in the fourth set of his quarterfinal match and delivering a blistering 116 mph second serve on match point.

Djokovic has won 8 of their 12 meetings, underscoring a competitive rivalry in which recent encounters often featured tight sets and high-stakes moments. While Djokovic's superior five-set record (40-11 career, 1-0 against Zverev) tilts the scales in his favor for an outright win, Zverev's serving strength makes him a formidable opponent capable of pushing long sets and potentially multiple tiebreaks. Djokovic's return game will undoubtedly test Zverev's resolve, but the German's powerful and precise serve could neutralize Djokovic's usual dominance in this area.

Five sets and two tiebreaks feel like the perfect script, with Zverev's serve likely pushing Djokovic to his limits. Still, Djokovic's unmatched mental fortitude and clutch experience should give him the edge in the end.

play 1:02 Jannik Sinner flawless in quarterfinal win at the Australian Open World No. 1 Jannik Sinner turned in a near-perfect performance to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open after beating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton OVER 33.5 games (-115)

Shelton's monstrous serve, aggressive style and proven knack for pushing Sinner gives this matchup all the ingredients for a competitive, extended contest. Sinner may win, but Shelton's strengths make the over a smart wager.

Shelton's serve is among the most dangerous tools in the game today. Known for delivering the fastest serves in tournaments, clocking in at 149 mph, he pairs that power with the ability to consistently land aces while keeping double faults to a minimum. His first serve is a true weapon, frequently putting opponents on the defensive and setting the tone for quick, decisive points. To have any chance against Sinner, Shelton must maintain this serving dominance. By keeping points short and preventing Sinner from settling into his baseline rhythm, Shelton can force tiebreaks or long sets, key factors in hitting the over.

Targeting Sinner's backhand could also give Shelton an edge. While Sinner is a complete player, his backhand is an area Shelton can exploit using his left-handed serve and powerful forehand to create difficult angles. By executing this strategy effectively, Shelton could force errors or weaker replies, giving himself opportunities to win crucial games or even take a set. Additionally, Shelton's proficiency at net play could be pivotal. By employing his serve-and-volley game and strategic net approaches, Shelton can disrupt Sinner's rhythm and apply consistent pressure. This ability to shorten points could prove critical in keeping the match competitive.

Despite Sinner's 4-1 lead in their head-to-head history, every match between them has featured at least one tiebreak, underscoring Shelton's ability to push Sinner in high-pressure moments. This history strongly supports the likelihood of long sets, even if Sinner ultimately prevails. While Sinner is undeniably the more consistent and accomplished player, this wager doesn't depend on Shelton needing to win. Sinner can dominate the match, yet the total can still go over if Shelton holds serve and forces extended games or tiebreaks. Even in straight sets, a result like 7-6, 7-5, 6-4 would push the game total past 33.5.