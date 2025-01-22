Open Extended Reactions

We're roughly three months from the 2025 NFL draft. The college football season is officially over -- congrats to the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes -- and we're down to four teams in the NFL playoffs. That means three things:

We have a full final season of tape for top prospects, so evaluations are becoming clearer. The draft order for the first 28 picks is locked in, with the Tennessee Titans sitting at No. 1. It's a perfect time for my debut mock draft for the 2025 class.

This class isn't loaded with quarterback talent like we saw in 2024. But I still have a few passers going early in Round 1, and there is plenty of talent at other positions. Remember, there is a lot of time before the draft begins April 24, and the board will continue to change with predraft events. This is merely an exercise to show what I'm thinking three months out, factoring in my Big Board rankings and what I'm hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league. I'm not projecting any trades right now; it's just too early to gauge which teams could move up. And I used ESPN's Football Power Index to project the draft order for the final four picks.

Let's get into my early projections, starting with the Titans. For more on the 32 pick predictions, check out the "SportsCenter Special."

