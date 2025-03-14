Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry lost the ball as he crossed the half-court line Thursday night, and a scramble ensued.

As three Sacramento Kings players went for the ball, Moses Moody collected it and quickly found Curry. After a pump fake and a sidestep, Curry drilled a 28-foot 3-pointer from the right wing, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 3-pointers at the 8:19 mark in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 130-104 win at Chase Center.

Curry entered the night two 3s shy of the milestone. He passed Ray Allen's record of 2,973 made 3-pointers on Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden and has added more than 1,000 to his record.

"It's a clear milestone threshold," Curry told ESPN before he reached 4,000 3-pointers made. "A number that I didn't think about, that it was realistic even from 2,974, which is a number that means the most because that was the record at the time.

"It's beyond my wildest dreams to push a record that far."

Perhaps it was fitting that Curry's historic 3 came on a broken play, as so many have come out of the chaos Curry has created for opposing defenses since his arrival to the league in 2009.

Curry told ESPN last week that the 3-pointer that changed everything for him as far as sparking his "irrational confidence" and extending his range was a 31-footer that came off a broken play over Anthony Davis, who was then with New Orleans, on Oct. 31, 2015.

And now here he was Thursday, needing a broken play just to get the historic 3 off against a Sacramento defense set on containing Curry. The Chase Center crowd responded with a prolonged roar as play continued.

"It was a weird night because we all knew I was two away," Curry said after the win. "Made the first one in the first quarter off a transition, [Jonathan Kuminga] made a great pass. Sacramento was playing that gimmicky defense all game where they were literally face-guarding me, top-locking, and nothing was clean about it."

The Warriors were trying so hard to get Curry his 4,000th 3-pointer that they were committing turnovers that allowed Sacramento to cut a 23-point second-quarter deficit to four just a few seconds before Curry finally reached the mark that fans at Chase Center came to see.

"You see that last turnover I had in the second quarter?" Warriors forward Draymond Green said of a forced bounce pass in the final two minutes of the first half. "A lot of anxiety. That was a terrible pass. We all kind of wanted that for him. There was a point in the game where we all were just trying to make it happen, but to see him cross that milestone that no one has ever crossed is very fitting the way he changed the game, how important he made the 3-point shot to the game of basketball. Happy it happened at home with the last one happening on the road."

Curry's big night adds to the recent good vibes surrounding the Warriors. They won their sixth straight game and improved to 13-1 with Jimmy Butler in the lineup.

They also got Kuminga back for the first time since he injured his ankle Jan. 4. The Warriors believe Kuminga will add an element they haven't had despite their recent success by bringing explosiveness off the bench. Kuminga made 7 of 10 shots and had 18 points in 20 minutes.

"It was a lot just thinking when I come back, I don't want to mess things up," Kuminga said, adding that Butler's arrival and the way the team has been playing has made his life easier. "I feel like so far everything's been going well, and that's the reason why we've been winning a lot."

Perhaps no Warrior is more rejuvenated than Curry, who turns 37 on Friday and is in his 16th season. He said he is excited again after the team struggled before the Butler trade.

As for how far he can take his record, Curry said reaching 5,000 will be determined by the health of his knees.

"I don't know how many more I got after that," Curry told ESPN last week. "Keep pushing it to as far as I can. I think it's one of those things that just puts into perspective just how the game has changed and I've been able to be a part of that."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who tied Al Attles for most regular-season coaching wins in franchise history at 557, joked that perhaps Curry can go for another 4,000 3-pointers.

"So he just keeps going the way he keeps himself in shape and conditioned in rhythm," Kerr said. "He's going to make another 1,000 for sure."

Andscape's Marc Spears contributed to this report.