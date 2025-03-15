Monica McNutt and Bobby Marks discuss the improvement of the Warriors since the arrival of Jimmy Butler. (1:50)

Jimmy Butler III's first month with the Golden State Warriors has been a resounding success.

Since he made his debut with the team Feb. 8, the Warriors have gone 13-2 -- the second-best record in the NBA during that span -- including a six-game winning streak heading into Saturday's matchup against the New York Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Before Butler's arrival, Golden State struggled when its stars weren't on the floor, getting outscored by 90 points when Stephen Curry sat and by 98 when Draymond Green was off the court. Since Butler joined, those numbers have flipped -- the Warriors are now +33 without Curry and +39 without Green, highlighting the immediate impact on both ends of the floor.

Butler has a history of providing an instant boost -- his adaptability and ability to contribute right away have been a constant throughout his career. Here's how his first month unfolded with each of his previous teams.

Drafted 30th overall by the Bulls in 2011, Butler entered the league during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

In his first month, he saw limited minutes off the bench, averaging 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Led by reigning MVP Derrick Rose, Chicago started 2012 with an 11-4 record in Butler's first 15 games.

The Bulls finished the shortened season with a 50-16 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

In June 2017, Butler was traded to the Timberwolves, reuniting with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and joining two recent Rookie of the Year winners, Andrew Wiggins (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016).

Butler made his Wolves debut on Oct. 18, 2017, and quickly had an impact, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in his first month. Minnesota started strong with a 10-5 record during that span.

The Timberwolves went on to finish 47-35, securing their first winning season since 2004-05 and ending what was then the NBA's longest postseason drought at 13 seasons.

Butler was traded to the 76ers on Nov. 12, 2018, and made his debut with the team two days later.

In his first month with Philadelphia, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Butler's presence immediately boosted the 76ers, who went 11-4 during that span.

One of his most memorable performances came Nov. 25 against the Brooklyn Nets, when he erupted for 34 points and 12 rebounds, capping it off with a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to secure a 127-125 victory.

Philadelphia, led by All-Star big man Joel Embiid and reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, finished the season 51-31, earning the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler signed with the Heat on July 6, 2019. In his first 15 games, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Heat started strong with a 12-3 record in Butler's first month, setting the tone for a season that ultimately led to an NBA Finals appearance in the NBA Bubble, following the league's COVID-19 pandemic interruption.

