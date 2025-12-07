Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner limped to the locker room and ruled out following an injury to his lower left leg against the New York Knicks.

With 4:43 remaining in the first quarter, Wagner went up for an alley-oop on a fast break but was fouled by Knicks big man Ariel Hukporti. When he landed, it appeared his left knee buckled, and he lay on the floor for a stretch of time before being assisted off the floor.

The Magic said Wagner will undergo an MRI upon returning to Orlando on Sunday evening.

It's been a season of starts and restarts for the promising Magic, who just got last season's leading scorer, Paolo Banchero, back from a left groin strain. Banchero missed 10 games during the stretch.

Wagner was one of the Magic players who picked up the scoring slack. He's been averaging 25.1 points with six rebounds and four assists during the last seven games and leads the Magic in scoring (23.4 ppg).