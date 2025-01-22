UConn coach Dan Hurley talks about the officiating and how often cameras are focused on him after UConn's overtime win over Butler. (2:20)

UConn coach Dan Hurley owned up to berating an official during Tuesday night's 80-78 win over Butler after he was caught on camera telling them "don't turn your back on me, I'm the best coach in the f---ing sport."

Hurley was complaining about what he thought was a foul on a defensive rebound attempt late in the first half. After the game, he said he was looking for more "communication" from officials.

The two-time champion coach also lodged a complaint about how often the TV cameras focus on him.

"I just wish they put the camera on the other coach more," he said. "... I just wish they would show these other coaches losing their minds at the officials in other Big East games that I'm coaching where ... I'm not talking to officials; I see the other coaches as demonstrative as I am.

"But the camera, obviously ... I've created this for myself. I'm not the victim."

UConn led by 15 at one point in the first half and had an eight-point lead at halftime. But Butler erased a nine-point deficit in the final 6:50 of regulation and took a two-point lead before Alex Karaban's jumper with 1:43 left sent the game to overtime tied at 68. The Huskies were able to pull away in the extra frame and held on for the two-point win.

UConn got off to a slow start this season, losing three straight at one point, but has reeled off 10 wins in its past 12 games.