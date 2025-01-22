Open Extended Reactions

There's much to be excited about for the 2025 college softball season, which runs from Feb. 6 to May 4.

Can Oklahoma complete the nearly impossible and five-peat? Or will the Sooners be dethroned? There are a few old faces who used the transfer portal to get to new places. Former Stanford ace NiJaree Canady looks to lead Texas Tech to new heights, infielder Rylee Holtorf left Washington for Florida, and outfielder Jalia Lassiter stayed in the SEC transferring from Ole Miss to LSU.

Realignment is now in full swing, so buckle up and prepare for more tough conference matchups. UCLA, Washington and Oregon are now competing in the Big Ten; Texas and Oklahoma will play in the SEC; Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will compete in the Big 12; Lastly, Cal and Stanford are now in the ACC.

Here's the complete ranking, plus how to watch the action this season.

How to watch

Games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

You can find the full schedule here.

Preseason Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason ranking, plus each team's first game for the 2025 season.

All games are on Friday, Feb. 6 unless otherwise stated. All times Eastern.

1. Texas (15 first-place votes)

2024 record: 55-10

2024 finish: WCWS runner-up

First game for 2025: TBD

2. Florida (four first-place votes)

2024 record: 54-15

2024 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals

First game for 2025: vs. North Florida at 6 p.m.

3. Oklahoma (six first-place votes)

2024 record: 59-7

2024 finish: Won WCWS

First game for 2025: vs. CSUN at 6:30 p.m.

4. Oklahoma State

2024 record: 49-12

2024 finish: Lost in WCWS Game 6

First game for 2025: vs. Florida State at 11 a.m.

5. Tennessee

2024 record: 44-12

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Nebraska at 7 p.m.

6. UCLA

2024 record: 43-12

2024 finish: Lost in WCWS Game 10

First game for 2025: vs. Cal State Fullerton at 9 p.m.

7. Texas A&M

2024 record: 44-15

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Utah State at 5:30 p.m.

8. Duke

2024 record: 52-9

2024 finish: Lost in WCWS Game 5

First game for 2025: vs. Penn State (Feb. 7) at 5 p.m.

9. LSU

2024 record: 44-17

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Charlotte (Feb. 7) at 5 p.m.

10. Texas Tech

2024 record: 29-21

2024 finish: Did not make tournament

First game for 2025: vs. Marshall (Feb. 7) at 6 p.m.

11. Alabama

2024 record: 39-20

2024 finish: Lost in WCWS Game 9

First game for 2025: vs. Washington (Feb. 7) at 11:30 a.m.

12. Florida State

2024 record: 46-16

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Oklahoma State at 11 a.m.

13. Arkansas

2024 record: 37-18

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: at Texas State at 6 p.m.

14. Georgia

2024 record: 43-19

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. NC State at 1 p.m.

15. Missouri

2024 record: 48-18

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Marshall (Feb. 7) 12 p.m.

16. Nebraska

2024 record: 30-23

2024 finish: Did not make tournament

First game for 2025: vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m.

17. Arizona

2024 record: 37-18-1

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Michigan State at 7 p.m.

18. Virginia Tech

2024 record: 40-14-1

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Fordham (Feb. 7) at 10 a.m.

19. Baylor

2024 record: 36-23

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. ACU at 3 p.m.

20. Northwestern

2024 record: 35-13

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Kennesaw State (Feb. 7) at 1 p.m.

21. California

2024 record: 37-19

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Minnesota (Feb. 7) at 1:30 p.m.

22. Michigan

2024 record: 43-18

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Delaware (Feb. 7) at 11:30 a.m.

T23. Stanford

2024 record: 50-17

2024 finish: Lost in the WCWS semifinals

First game for 2025: vs. Long Beach at 7:30 p.m.

T23. Oregon

2024 record: 30-21

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Buffalo (Feb. 7) at 1 p.m.

25. Mississippi State

2024 record: 34-20

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Texas Tech (Feb. 7) at 4 p.m.