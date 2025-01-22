The Ohio State Buckeyes hoist up the College Football Playoff trophy after defeating Notre Dame. (0:51)

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes took home the title from the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23. Their cheer and dance teams went wild on the sideline ... but both of them had an additional reason to celebrate.

Ohio State's cheerleading team took first place in the D1A Spirit Program gameday division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals on Friday. It's the second consecutive title for OSU cheerleading in that division.

Then on Sunday, Ohio State's dance squad won first at the Universal Dance Association Nationals, in the DIA Jazz category.

Both teams were on hand to cheer on the football squad as it won in Atlanta, a fitting end to a pretty good couple of days for Ohio State athletics.