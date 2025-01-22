Check out Boogie Fland's top highlights for the Razorbacks as his season has likely been cut shot with a hand injury. (1:44)

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland, one of the best freshman players in the country, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hand injury, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Fland had already been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Georgia, according to the SEC's availability report, and coach John Calipari hinted after the Razorbacks' loss to Missouri over the weekend that Fland could miss time.

"His hand is pretty bad. Don't know what we'll do going forward," Calipari said. "But we've got to make sure we get that thing right."

Fland suffered the injury against Florida on Jan. 11 but started the past two games against LSU and Missouri. He struggled in the latter, finishing with a season-low four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

It's the latest setback for an Arkansas team that is winless in the SEC and mired in a five-game losing streak.

Fland has been one of the few consistent bright spots for the Razorbacks, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range. He was a catalyst in the team's biggest win of the season, posting 20 points and seven assists in a victory over Michigan at Madison Square Garden in December

He is No. 32 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

Without Fland, Calipari will be forced to lean more on D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis as playmakers.

