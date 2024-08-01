Open Extended Reactions

Jonathan Wheatley is to leave Red Bull after 18 years. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Audi has signed Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as the team principal of its Formula One project.

Audi is in the process of taking over the Sauber team ahead of a full rebrand in 2026.

"I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal for our future Formula 1 team," Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG, said Thursday.

"Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula One race victories and World Championship titles in his F1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock. He is a very valuable addition to our team."

The German manufacturer recently brought in former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto to oversee the project, although he has delegated the day-to-day running of the team to Wheatley.

Wheatley has been with Red Bull since 2006 and has slowly worked his way up the ranks.

He will leave the team at the end of the 2024 season before starting a period of gardening leave, Red Bull has confirmed.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said of the departure: "It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years. His contribution to six World Constructors' Titles and seven World Drivers' Championship, first as team manager and latterly sporting director, will forever be a marker in our team history."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.