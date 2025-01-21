Ferrari release a video of Lewis Hamilton's first official day with his new team in their factory in Maranello. (1:44)

Following an overhaul of Haas' trackside engineering team, Laura Mueller will become Esteban Ocon's race engineer this season while Carine Cridelich will join from rivals Racing Bulls as head of strategy in March.

Although there is an increasing number of female engineers working in senior jobs in F1, Mueller is set to be the first to work in the role of race engineer.

She has been promoted from the position performance engineer and will lead the engineering team on Ocon's car following his arrival at Haas from Alpine over the winter.

The position of race engineer is higher profile than many other trackside roles as they communicate most frequently with the driver over team radio and oversee the car's overall performance.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said Mueller had earned the promotion on the basis of her work as a performance engineer at the team.

"She's a pretty determined character," Komatsu said. "And then she's very hardworking. Her work ethic is really, really good.

"So she's going to be Esteban's race engineer. And in terms of looking at it personality-wise, Esteban is a pretty determined character as well. So that side, I think the driving force, I think that personality matches pretty well.

"If you look at how many female engineers we have in the office, it's definitely more than before. But it's not like I chose Laura because she's female. We don't care about nationality, gender -- it really doesn't matter because what matters is work. How you can fit into the team, how you can maximise the performance."

Following the signing of two new drivers this year in Ocon and Ollie Bearman, Haas has changed race engineers on both cars, with Ronan O'Hare also being promoted from within to work directly with Bearman.

"They have both got good potential and good determination," Komatsu said of O'Hare and Mueller. "So we decided to promote internally because that sends a good message for everyone as well, that rather than going for some big names of experience from outside, promote [internally].

Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas in 2025, with Laura Mueller as his race engineer. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

"Somebody may not have enough experience to start off with, but good potential, good work ethic, good communication -- to just support each other and help."

Other new appointments in Haas' overhaul include former F1 race engineer Francesco Nenci joining from Audi's Dakar Rally team as chief race engineer, and Mark Lowe, who previously worked for Haas as team manager, rejoining as sporting director.

Komatsu confirmed Cridelich would arrive from Racing Bulls on March 1, adding "we've been looking for head of strategy for a long, long time."

Haas' new season is set to get underway with a shakedown of its 2025 car during a filming day at Silverstone on February 16.

Despite Ocon running the new car on track, no images will be released until after F1's 75th anniversary launch event on February 18, at which all ten teams will reveal their 2025 liveries for the first time.

Haas will then complete a second filming day in Bahrain with Bearman behind the wheel on February 24 before pre-season testing gets underway between February 26 and 28.

After narrowly missing out on sixth in the championship last year, Komatsu said a continuation of the team's consistent results would be Haas' objective for 2025.

"We finished P7 last year," he said. "In the history of Haas, across the years I don't think we've been competitive across seasons in a similar manner.

"For me, what was encouraging last year was our competitiveness increased through the season. Then we scored the most points in the last quarter of the year.

"Since Monza, we only missed a point in Brazil. That was encouraging. I'd like to continue that level of consistency.

"But I only expect competition to be tighter this year, Alpine, Williams, Sauber and RB -- they are all going to be better as well. So, I don't know how packed the midfield will be but I expect it to be tight."